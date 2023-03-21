Listen: Stephanie J. Block Talks INTO THE WOODS & More on The Art of Kindness Podcast

Robert Peterpaul, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, are thrilled to welcome Tony-winning Broadway star Stephanie J. Block to The Art of Kindness podcast, which promotes kindness in the entertainment industry and beyond. The powerhouse opens up about making the rehearsal room a kinder place, cracking up onstage in Into the Woods, what she learned from Dolly Parton, bringing Sunset Boulevard to Broadway and so much more. Plus, there's some star-studded surprises from her The Cher Show co-star Teal Wicks and her husband Sebastian Arcelus.

Throughout the coming season, listeners will have the opportunity to hear from a diverse array of voices from the worlds of TV, film, and Broadway. These guests will share their personal stories and insights on how kindness and empathy have impacted their lives and careers. Every episode also ends with a tangible kindness tip for listeners to incorporate into their life.

Led by actor and creator Robert Peterpaul, The Art of Kindness podcast has been ranking in the top 5% of podcasts globally since premiering in 2021. Since then, guests like superstar Meghan Trainor, Sweet Magnolia's star JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Tony-nominee Ethan Slater (Wicked movie) have been coming to the table for thought-provoking conversations.