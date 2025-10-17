Listen: Stella Cole Releases Carpenters Classic 'Merry Christmas, Darling'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stella Cole has released her fresh take on the Carpenters' "Merry Christmas, Darling" via Decca Records US. Listen here!

Just like Karen Carpenter's original vocals, Stella's performance of "Merry Christmas, Darling" conveys a wisdom and understanding well beyond her years. Originally written by Frank Pooler, later revamped by Richard Carpenter and sung with Karen Carpenter, the song reflects the joy and happiness of the holiday, yet with an underlying sadness: it isn't Christmas if that special someone isn't there.

Stella Cole has cultivated over 1.7 million social media followers through her fresh interpretations of timeless songs by iconic artists, including Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra, and Nat "King" Cole. Often described as a Laufey-meets-Bublé sensation, Cole brings a fresh interpretation of classic repertoire to a new generation, currently on tour across the country. ﻿

Holiday Tour Dates

December 2, 2025 - The Dakota - Minneapolis, MN

December 3, 2025 - Edwins - Cleveland, OH

December 5-6, 2025 - Caffe Vivace - Cincinnati, OH

December 7, 2025 - Blue Llama - Ann Arbor, MI

December 9, 2025 - City Winery - Pittsburgh, PA

December 10, 2025 - The Birchmere - Alexandria, VA

December 11, 2025 - Keystone Korner - Baltimore, MD

December 13, 2025 - Studio E, Tanglewood - Lenox, MA

December 14, 2025 - Saratoga Performing Arts Center - Saratoga Springs, NY

December 15-16, 2025 - Jimmy's - Portsmouth, NH

December 18, 2025 - Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center - Livermore, CA

December 19, 2025 - Gallo Center for the Arts - Modesto, CA

December 21, 2025 - Atwood Music Hall - Madison, WI

December 22, 2025 - Hoogland Center for the Arts - Springfield, IL

December 30, 2025 - Dr. Phillips Center, Pugh Theater - Orlando, FL

2026 Tour Dates

January 15, 2026 - Segerstrom Center for the Arts - Costa Mesa, CA

January 16, 2026 - Segerstrom Center for the Arts - Costa Mesa, CA

January 17, 2026 - Segerstrom Center for the Arts - Costa Mesa, CA

January 18, 2026 - Bing Concert Hall - Stanford, CA

January 20, 2026 - Libretto - Paso Robles, CA

January 25, 2026 - Del Webb Center - Wickenburg, AZ

January 27-28, 2026 - Jazz Alley - Seattle, WA

February 4, 2026 - Wachholz College Center - Kalispell, MT

February 6, 2026 - Boulder Theater - Boulder, CO

February 7, 2026 - Lone Tree Arts Center - Lone Tree, CO

February 10, 2026 - Parker Concert Hall - Brevard, NC

February 12, 2026 - Filoli Gardens - San Francisco, CA

February 13, 2026 - Filoli Gardens - San Francisco, CA

February 14, 2026 - Filoli Gardens - San Francisco, CA

February 20, 2026 - Jazz Forum - Tarrytown, NY

February 21, 2026 - Jazz Forum - Tarrytown, NY

March 18, 2026 - Faena - Miami, FL

June 4, 2026 - Martin Theatre, Ravinia - Highland Park (Chicago), IL

Photo Credit: Luke Rogers

ABOUT STELLA COLE:

Stella Cole is a singularly gifted singer whose rise from a small town in Illinois to international acclaim exemplifies the power of timeless music meeting modern platforms. Born in 1999 and raised on Golden Age movie musicals, she went viral in 2020 with a spontaneous a cappella version of "Over the Rainbow" and has since become a leading voice of the Great American Songbook for a new generation. Her videos have amassedtens of millions of views and her social media following exceeds 1.7 million. A favorite of legends like David Foster, James Taylor, Michael Bublé, John Mayer, and Meghan Trainor, Stella has headlined sold-out shows around the world, performing at venues like Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, Madison Square Garden, Birdland, and the Café Carlyle. In 2023, she toured globally with Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox, earning acclaim for her renditions of Billy Joel's "Uptown Girl" and Miley Cyrus's "Flowers." Her third project, It's Magic is a new album with Grammy-winning producer Matt Pierson and acclaimed arranger Alan Broadbent, out now via Decca Records US.

FOLLOW STELLA COLE:

Instagram | TikTok | Facebook | YouTube | Website

PRESS CONTACT:

stellacolpr@shorefire.com