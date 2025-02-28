Listen: Songs From REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES EP Out Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS has released Makin’ it Work with Joy (from Jesse & Joy) from the new Broadway show Real Women Have Curves: The Musical, featuring Grammy Award-winning artist Joy Huerta performing songs she co-wrote for the new musical. The 4-track EP – including the selections “Make it Work,” “Daydream, “Flying Away,” and “Real Women Have Curves” – is available in digital and streaming formats now. Listen here!

The label will release the musical’s Original Broadway Cast Recording later this spring. The show features direction and choreography by Tony and Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo, music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winning artist Joy Huerta and composer/lyricist Benjamin Velez, book by Lisa Loomer with Nell Benjamin, and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo. Real Women Have Curves: The Musical will begin performances on April 1 at Broadway’s James Earl Jones Theatre, ahead of an opening night on April 27. The EP also features performances by Katya Diaz, Nadia DiGiallonardo, Aline Mayagoitia, and Mari Solis.



Joy Huerta is one half of the internationally acclaimed, Latin Grammy-winning duo Jesse & Joy. Their music – a vibrant tapestry of heartfelt lyrics, infectious melodies, and stunning vocal harmonies – has resonated with audiences across the globe, giving the world hits like “¡Corre!,” “Un Besito Más,” and “Con Quién se Queda el Perro?” Joy’s distinctive vocals and passionate performances are a key ingredient in the duo’s Signature Sound, solidifying her place as a leading voice in Latin music. Her influence and artistry have been further celebrated by the Latin Recording Academy, who named her a “Leading Lady of Entertainment.”



Real Women Have Curves: The Musical will star Broadway newcomer Tatianna Córdoba as ambitious high school senior Ana; film and television actress Justina Machado (“One Day at a Time,” “Pulse,”) as Carmen, Ana’s hardworking mother who imagines a traditional life for her daughter; Florencia Cuenca (Broadway debut) as Estela; Shelby Acosta (1776) as Prima Flaca; Carla Jimenez (Broadway debut) as Pancha; Aline Mayagoitia (Broadway debut, Six Boleyn Tour) as Itzel; Mauricio Mendoza as Raúl; Mason Reeves (Broadway debut, Frozen National Tour) as Henry; Jennifer Sánchez (Elf) as Rosalí; Sandra Valls (Broadway debut) as Prima Fulvia; along with Ariana Burks, Quincy Hampton, Zeus Mendoza, Claudia Mulet, Christopher M. Ramirez, Monica Tulia Ramirez, Shadia Fairuz, Elisa Galindez, and Omar Madden.



Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is a funny, joyous, and empowering new show. Ana Garcia dreams of flying away from East Los Angeles. But when her family receives a make-or-break order for 200 dresses, Ana finds herself juggling her own ambitions, her mother’s expectations, and a community of women all trying to make it work against the odds. Based on the play by Josefina López that inspired the iconic hit film.