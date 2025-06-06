Listen: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES' Omar Madden Releases First EP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway performer and rising recording artist Omar Madden has officially released his debut EP, Thoughts & Feels, now available on all major streaming platforms. heartfelt blend of soulful pop, smooth vocals, and honest storytelling, Thoughts & Feels explores themes of love, vulnerability, identity, and emotional growth. The EP captures Omar's signature mix of warmth, depth, and charisma, drawing listeners into his world with every track.

"This project is a reflection of the conversations I've had with myself in my quiet moments, in my heartbreak, and in my healing," says Madden. "It's personal, it's honest, and it's the first time I've really let people into the thoughts and feels behind the performer."

Known for his standout performances in Broadway's Real Women Have Curves and national tours of Ain't Too Proud and TINA: The Tina Turner Musical, Omar brings that same heart and presence to his music. Thoughts & Feels marks the next evolution of an artist whose talents span stage and sound. Thoughts & Feels is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and all major platforms.