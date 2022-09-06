Listen: Marsha Mason Discusses Her Career and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

The latest episode features Marsha Mason, who discussed her career and more. Mason discussed how her career kickstarted with The Good Doctor, written by Neil Simon, whom she met and ended up marrying. She also discussed the iconic film The Goodbye Girl, also written by Simon.

"I had just a good time making it [the film] and we had no idea it would be successful," she said. "It was all kind of by chance and luck and good people and good work, so it was good."

Marsha Mason has received four Academy Award nominations for her roles in the films The Goodbye Girl, Cinderella Liberty, Only When I Laugh and Chapter Two. She has been the recipient of two Golden Globe Awards for her film roles and an Emmy Award nomination for her role on "Frasier." Her other TV credits include "The Middle," "The Good Wife," "Madam Secretary," and "Grace & Frankie." Broadway roles include Impressionism with Jeremy Irons, Steel Magnolias, The Night of the Iguana, The Good Doctor, King Richard III, and Cactus Flower. Off-Broadway she co-starred in the world premiere of Terrence McNally's Fire and Air at Classic Stage and Little Gem at the Irish Repertory Theatre (Outer Critics Circle Award winner for Outstanding Actress in a Play). Regionally she has starred in All's Well That Ends Well at Shakespeare in Washington, DC, A Doll's House at ACT in San Francisco, Arms and the Man at Old Globe Theatre in San Diego and Watch on the Rhine at Arena Stage in Washington, DC

As a director, Marsha, has helmed productions of Neil Simon's Chapter Two and Steel Magnolias at the Bucks County Playhouse, Chapter Two and the first female An Act of God with Paige Davis at the Arizona Theatre Company, Juno Swans for Second Stage in New York City and the world premiere of Tennessee Williams's Talisman Roses starring Amanda Plummer at the Tennessee Williams Festival in Provincetown, Mass. Marsha was Associate Director with Jack O'Brien for the Roundabout Theater's production of All My Sons on Broadway. She received a Daytime Emmy® Award for Direction of "Little Miss Perfect".

In 2020, she directed Walter Bobbie and Brooke Shields in The Man Who Came to Dinner for Bucks County Playhouse, starred with Brian Cox in Dear Liar for Bucks County, and opposite Richard Dreyfus in The Letters of Noel Coward for Bay Street Theater.