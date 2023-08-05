Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with three incredible actors who made their Broadway debuts during the 2022-2023 season; Maria Bilbao plays ‘Johanna’ in the Sweeney Todd Revival, Ashley D. Kelley as ‘Narrator 1’ in the new Broadway smash “Shucked”, and Jake Pedersen who plays ‘Frankie Epps’ in the Broadway revival of “Parade”. Taped during a live panel at the 2023 BroadwayCon event on Friday, July 21, the actors give us a glimpse into their artistic journeys from working a memorable ‘survival job’ to the audition process for their respective shows and where they were when they got the call that they had booked their first Broadway gig!

Before closing out the episode with a competitive game of “Broadway Debut Trivia”, the actors pay tribute to the people who supported them early on in their artistic journeys and share advice for actors looking to get to that next level in their careers. Tickets for “Shucked” and “Sweeney Todd” are currently on sale for an open ended run! While the revival of “Parade” starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond will close on Sunday, August 6, 2023.

Episode 73 opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check discussing the return of the hysterical and crowd pleasing Off Broadway musical “A Musical About Star Wars” now playing at the AMT Theatre in New York City. Lastly, the exclusive video episodes of Survival Job A Podcast can be found here on Broadway World and an audio only version is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.

