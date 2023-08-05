Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts

The actors also share what it’s like being part of three of Broadway’s most popular shows during this live episode of Survival Jobs: A Podcast.

By: Aug. 05, 2023

POPULAR

2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Review Roundup: BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL Opens On Broadway! Photo 2 Review Roundup: BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL Opens On Broadway!
Kennedy Center's SPAMALOT Is Coming to Broadway Photo 3 Kennedy Center's SPAMALOT Is Coming to Broadway
THE NOTEBOOK The Musical To Open On Broadway in 2024 Photo 4 THE NOTEBOOK The Musical To Open On Broadway in 2024

Survival Jobs
Click Here for More on Survival Jobs
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with three incredible actors who made their Broadway debuts during the 2022-2023 season; Maria Bilbao plays ‘Johanna’ in the Sweeney Todd Revival, Ashley D. Kelley as ‘Narrator 1’ in the new Broadway smash “Shucked”, and Jake Pedersen who plays ‘Frankie Epps’ in the Broadway revival of “Parade”.  Taped during a live panel at the 2023 BroadwayCon event on Friday, July 21, the actors give us a glimpse into their artistic journeys from working a memorable ‘survival job’ to the audition process for their respective shows and where they were when they got the call that they had booked their first Broadway gig!   

Before closing out the episode with a competitive game of “Broadway Debut Trivia”, the actors pay tribute to the people who supported them early on in their artistic journeys and share advice for actors looking to get to that next level in their careers. Tickets for “Shucked” and  “Sweeney Todd” are currently on sale for an open ended run! While the revival of “Parade” starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond will close on Sunday, August 6, 2023.  

Episode 73 opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check discussing the return of the hysterical and crowd pleasing  Off Broadway musical “A Musical About Star Wars” now playing at the AMT Theatre in New York City.  Lastly,  the exclusive video episodes of Survival Job A Podcast can be found here on Broadway World and an audio only version is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps. 

You can support the podcast and the hosts at www.buymeacoffee.com/SurvivalJobsPod and on Instagram at @surivaljobspod | @SammyTutz | @JasonACoombs.





RELATED STORIES

1
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway De Photo
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts

Taped during a live panel at the 2023 BroadwayCon event on Friday, July 21, the actors give us a glimpse into their artistic journeys from working a memorable ‘survival job’ to the audition process for their respective shows and where they were when they got the call that they had booked their first Broadway gig!   

2
Video: SWEENEY TODDs Nicholas Christopher Spills the Tea on the Hit Revival Photo
Video: SWEENEY TODD's Nicholas Christopher Spills the Tea on the Hit Revival

In this video, Survival Jobs welcomes Nicholas Christopher, who is currently portraying the roles of ‘Pirelli' and the ‘Sweeney Todd’ understudy in the Broadway revival of “Sweeney Todd”, currently playing at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Christopher shares his behind the scenes of what it was like performing  the titular role with less than three hours notice, why the iconic show continues to resonate with audiences through the years and working alongside his big brother Jonathan Christopher in the same company! 

3
Video: WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love Photo
Video: WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love

In this video, Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the wonderfully talented and humble Lisa Finegold who is currently the Dance Captain and Swing in the Broadway company of “Wicked”, currently playing at the Gershwin Theatre. Finegold shares her favorite part of being in the iconic groundbreaking show and what she loves about wearing so many different hats as part of the company.  

4
Video: John Behlmann Shares the Inside Scoop on Everything SHUCKED Photo
Video: John Behlmann Shares the Inside Scoop on Everything SHUCKED

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the insanely talented and handsome triple threat, John Behlmann who is currently starring as Gordy in the hit new Broadway musical, SHUCKED, currently playing at the Nederlander Theatre. Behlmann shares why he believes audiences are flocking to the theater in droves to see the country musical comedy, how the show has changed since its Salt Lake City premiere last fall and the full circle moment between himself and music icon Reba McIntire .

From This Author - Survival Jobs

Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway DebutsListen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
Video: SWEENEY TODD's Nicholas Christopher Spills the Tea on the Hit RevivalVideo: SWEENEY TODD's Nicholas Christopher Spills the Tea on the Hit Revival
Video: WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with LoveVideo: WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love
Video: Talking Tonys with the Nominees from COST OF LIVINGVideo: Talking Tonys with the Nominees from COST OF LIVING

Videos

Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
First Look at RENT at The Muny Video
First Look at RENT at The Muny
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances Video
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances
Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie's Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Memories Video
Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie's Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Memories
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR

Recommended For You