Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest, Todd Almond

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features Todd Almond, who is known for his singular songwriting in addition to his work as an accomplished performer.

Almond traced his love for the arts back to his youth. "For most of my childhood, instead of getting a story at bedtime, my dad would sit at the edge of my bed and play a Beatles song or a John Denver song. Music as an acceptable language was introduced to me right away. I am always grateful to my dad for that."

He recently toured the U.S. in his original musical Kansas City Choir Boy starring alongside rock icon Courtney Love, and starred in three of his original musicals at the famed Delacorte Theater in Central Park (The Tempest, The Winter's Tale, and The Odyssey). His musical Girlfriend - based on the Matthew Sweet album of the same title - is a perennial favorite for theater companies around the country, and he is currently collaborating with producer David Foster on a new, original musical. He has previously collaborated with Sarah Ruhl (Melancholy Play: A Chamber Musical), Jenny Schwartz (Iowa), Laura Benanti (In Constant Search for the Right Kind of Attention), Sherie Rene Scott and Norbert Leo Butz ("Twohander"), Kelli O'Hara ("Live at Carnegie Hall"), and Andrew Rannells ("Live from Lincoln Center").

Listen to the full episode below!

FACEBOOK l INSTAGRAM Follow Little Known Facts on: TWITTER

Photo Credit: Atisha Paulson