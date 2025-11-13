Listen: Kelsie Watts Releases New Holiday Single 'Christmas In New York'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kelsie Watts, currently starring on Broadway as Queen Jane Seymour in SIX The Musical, is ushering in the holiday season with her brand-new single, “Christmas In New York.” Watts will also perform at several New York City Christmas tree lighting events that will be announced soon. Listen to the new single below.

A festive midtempo song, “Christmas In New York” strives to capture the wonder of the city in winter. Watts shares, “‘Christmas In New York’ is about that feeling you get when the city comes alive for the holidays – it’s joyful, nostalgic, and full of magic. I wanted it to feel like a love letter to New York.”

Kelsie Watts has emerged as a dynamic independent pop artist. Her single “Live Out Loud,” produced by GRAMMY-nominated NicoTheOwl, became the theme for the Tokyo Sky Tree Global Campaign and streamed 24/7 during the Tokyo 2021 Olympics.

In 2021, she released the empowering anthem “Look What You Missed” and the heartfelt ballad “I Can’t Say Goodbye,” written about the sudden loss of her brother to mental health struggles, aiming to support others in similar pain.

In 2024, Watts released singles “After Midnight” produced and mixed by Craig McConnell and a duet with Nate Amor, “Forgetful,” which was written by Diane Warren. Watt’s recent single “Fit In” currently sits in the Top 20 on digital radio. She made her Broadway debut in Six the Musical earlier this year.