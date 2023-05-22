Listen: Julia Mayorga Talks Studying Acting, Working With Greats, and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

Mayorga is currently shooting season 2 of American Rust.

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features Julia Mayorga!

In this episode, Julia discusses what it was like growing up a first generation American in Los Angeles and how she decided to take a chance and go to New York City to study acting even though it meant leaving college. She deep dives into her experience of working with Katie Holmes, Bill Camp, Alan Cumming, and more.

Listen to the full episode below!

Julia Mayorga was born in Los Angeles and attended the Terry Knickerbocker studio in New York to study acting. During her first year attending the Knickerbocker conservatory she booked a series regular role on the show AMERICAN RUST. She is currently shooting season 2 of the show. Mayorga can also be seen in RARE OBJECTS starring opposite Katie Holmes.



Recommended For You