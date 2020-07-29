Listen: Idina Menzel is a Guest on the E-TICKET TO BROADWAY Podcast

She chats about her earliest memories of the Disney Parks, bringing her son to meet Mickey, and what it's like becoming a strong voice in the Disney world.

Tony Award-winning star Idina Menzel is the latest guest on the new podcast "E-Ticket to Broadway!"

The Disney Queen herself, Idina Menzel ("Frozen," Wicked, Rent) chats with her pal David about her earliest memories of going to the Disney Parks, bringing her son to meet Mickey Mouse, and what it's been like becoming such a strong voice in the Disney World. Listen as Idina discusses meeting Elsa in the Parks, plays "Elsa or Elphie," and giggles with David about all things Disney and their friendship. Special shout-out to "The Hall of Presidents."

Listen to the episode below!

Join host David Alpert, an award-winning theatre director, as he and his Broadway pals share their favorite stories about the happiest places on Earth. After they discuss their favorite attractions, shows, parades, and memories; the guests play some fun games including, "Fast Pass Answers," "Tweedledee or Tweedledum," and answer trivia and questions from the listeners.

Guests on the podcast include Drama Desk-nominee Eric Anderson (Waitress, Kinky Boots), Drama Desk-nominee Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins), Miguel Cervantes (Hamilton, American Idiot), Outer Critics Circle nominee Gilles Chiasson (Rent, The Scarlet Pimpernel), Tony-nominee Susan Egan ("Hercules," Beauty and the Beast), Eden Espinosa (Wicked, Brooklyn, "Tangled: The Series"), Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Drew Gehling (Waitress), Deedee Magno Hall (Wicked, Miss Saigon, "Steven Universe"), Tony Award-winner Lena Hall (Hedwig, Kinky Boots), Tony-nominee Grey Henson (Mean Girls, The Book of Mormon), Olivier Award-winner Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea), Tony Award-winner Idina Menzel (Wicked, Rent, "Frozen"), Tony Award-winner Jessie Mueller (Beautiful, Carousel, Waitress), Drama Desk-nominee Julia Murney (The Wild Party, Wicked), Joseph Jefferson-nominee Kate Reinders (Gypsy, Wicked, "High School Musical the Musical the Series"), Jelani Remy (The Lion King, Ain't too Proud), Gabrielle Ruiz (In the Heights, Evita, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"), Jessica Rush (Tina, Jersey Boys), Michael James Scott (The Book of Mormon, Aladdin), Tony-nominee Keala Settle (Waitress, "The Greatest Showman"), Tony-nominee Emily Skeggs (Fun Home), Josh Strickland (Tarzan), Stephanie Styles (Kiss Me Kate, Newsies, "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"), and Alysha Umphress (On the Town, American Idiot).

Alex Parrish composed original music for the podcast, and original artwork is by Paul Culos. Tyler Dobies and Eric Shorey provide additional voiceovers.

The Podcast has teamed with GIlana's Fund, and will donate part of the profits from the Patreon page to the organization. Gilana's Fund, created after Alpert's sister Gilana passed away in 2007, has raised over $100,000 and supports organizations that promote justice, inclusion, equality, and acceptance. Learn more at www.gilanasfund.org.

To learn more, visit www.eticketpodcast.com, and follow @ETicketToBroadway on Instagram.

