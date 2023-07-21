Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Single 'Beast'

The track is off her upcoming album, "Drama Queen," which is set to be released on August 18.

By: Jul. 21, 2023

Idina Menzel has released her new single, "Beast", which is available to download and stream here. The track is off her upcoming album, "Drama Queen," which is set to be released on August 18.

Listen to the song below!

Menzel discussed the new single with BroadwayWorld last month, describing it as one of her favorites off the album. 

"I love it. It's kick ass, it's aggressive. It's about unleashing the beast inside us all. I just love the grooves, got kind of like early '80s vibe to it. I really enjoy performing it. I love blasting it in my car," Menzel shared last month.

Menzel worked alongside global hitmakers Nile RodgersJake ShearsJustin Tranter, Sir Nolan, Simon Wilcox, Laura Veltz, Jim Eliot, Maty Noyes, Mitch Allan, Lindy Robbins, Chantry Johnson, Michelle Zarlenga and more to create the new album, which is a body of work that is a departure from what she's put out in the past.

Harnessing the same unforgettable presence both on the stage and the big screen, Drama Queen is the latest project in which Menzel employs her greatest superpower.

A hot-pink 140 gram vinyl LP autographed by Idina is available for pre-order exclusively through Idina's D2C store HERE. Fans will be able to purchase a sky-blue vinyl 140 gram LP available exclusively at Barnes & Noble.

About Idina Menzel

Idina Menzel is a Tony-Award winning, powerhouse multi-hyphenate: a singer, an actress in film and TV, a songwriter, a Broadway star, and a philanthropist. She rose to fame for her role as Maureen in the popular Broadway musical Rent, and her career took off when she won a Tony Award for her role as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, in the smash musical Wicked.

Her voice can be heard as Elsa in Disney's Oscar® winning Frozen, the second highest grossing animated film of all time, with more than $1.2 billion in worldwide box office revenue. The film's song "Let It Go", voiced by Menzel, became an instant international phenomenon, winning the Oscar® for Best Original Song - where Menzel performed it at the ceremony - and the Grammy® Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

The track reached #5 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Menzel the first artist with both a Billboard Top 10 hit and a Tony Award for acting.

A skillful songwriter, Menzel's prolific recording career includes multiple cast albums and the solo albums: Still I Can't Be Still, Here, I Stand, Idina, and her latest album, Christmas: A Season of Love, which was released October 2019 via Schoolboy Records/Decca Records.

The album featured Ariana GrandeBilly PorterJosh Gad and Idina's husband, Aaron Lohr and was the second holiday album from Menzel, following her October 2014 release of Holiday Wishes, which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Holiday Albums chart and gave Menzel a Top 10 album on the Billboard Top 200 Album Chart.

Her third studio LP of original songs, idina. landed in the Top 30 on Billboard's Top 200 charts upon its release in 2016. Menzel received the Breakthrough Artist of the Year Award at Billboard's annual Women in Music event in 2014 and performed the National Anthem at Super Bowl XLIX.



