Listen: INTO THE SUN World Premiere Recording Out Now

Center Stage Recrods has released Into the Sun: World Premiere Recording in streaming and digital formats today, Friday, November 7. Into the Sun is the new musical drama that features book, music and lyrics by Michael Gubser. The album was produced by Joe Purdue and Michael Gubser. Stream or download the album at orcd.co/intothesun

The nationally syndicated public radio program “With Good Reason” will air a segment on Into the Sun this weekend.

Into the Sun is a historical drama, based on historical fact, that was inspired by the World War I poet-soldiers, such as Wilfred Owen, Rupert Brooke, Siegfried Sassoon, John McCrae, May Wedderburn Cannan, Edith Sitwell, and William Butler Yeats, many of whom died in a meaningless war but who live on in their renowned and widely anthologized poems, which stand as warnings of the devastation of war.

Into the Sun dramatizes the conflict between military duty and friendship; political activism and resistance among youth, especially young women; gay attraction among soldiers; and soldiers facing multiple deployments, shell shock (PTSD), and incomprehension from families back home — themes as potent today as they were during the Great War. An exploration of love, courage, and friendship, Into the Sun asks audiences to confront the question of what is truly worth fighting for.

The album features performances by Michali Dantes, Michael Gubser, Natasha Hoeberigs, India Rose, Toby Shellard, Olivia Mae Ward, Peyton Weil, and Harry Winchester.

Into the Sun has been performed at the New York Musical Theatre Festival, the Kennedy Center Page-to-Stage Festival, Montclair State University, James Madison University, the International College of Musical Theatre in New York City, and the Journey Theatre/Triune Entertainment in Warrenton, Virginia.