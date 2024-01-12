Listen: Hear the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack With Reneé Rapp, Auliʻi Cravalho & More

Get a first listen to the Mean Girls movie musical soundtrack.

The album features vocals from Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Tim Meadows, and more. Get the soundtrack on all streaming platforms and special vinyl here.

The highly-anticipated film adaptation of the 2018 Broadway musical opens in theaters today. Check out reviews here.

The soundtrack includes music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. Rapp also contributed to "What Ifs" and the end credits song, "Not My Fault" featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

Mean Girls is produced by Lorne Michaels and Tina Fey, who reprises her role from the 2004 film. Fey also wrote the screenplay for both film adaptations and the book for the Broadway musical. The film is directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr.

Directed by Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne, the film also features Busy Philipps as Mrs. George, Jenna Fischer as Ms. Heron, Jon Hamm as Coach Carr, and Ashley Park.

New student Cady Heron (Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Wood) and Karen (Avantika).

However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs.

As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Cravalho) and Damian (Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.

Listen to the new soundtrack here: