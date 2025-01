Listen: Hear Music From THE LOST BOYS Stage Adaptation

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get a first listen to music from the stage adaptation of The Lost Boys. The new musical will be directed by Michael Arden, featuring music by The Rescues and a book by book by David Hornsby (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” writer/EP) and Chris Hoch.

Watch The Rescues perform "Belong to Someone" in public for the first time above!

Produced by Patrick Wilson, The Lost Boys, A New Musical is based on the 1987 classic Warner Bros. film, with a story by James Jeremias and Janice Roberta Fischer.

A recent invitation-only presentation featured Caissie Levy (Frozen) as Lucy Emerson, Nathan Levy (Dear Evan Hansen) as Sam Emerson, and Lorna Courtney (& Juliet) as Star.

THE LOST BOYS, A NEW MUSICAL will be produced by special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures. Mark Kaufman and Lauren Shuler Donner are serving as Creative Consultants for the project.

The Rescues are known for their breathtaking harmonies and unforgettable songs. They released their major label debut "Let Loose The Horses" on Universal Republic in 2010 to critical acclaim and have soundtracked memorable moments in every corner of music, film and television.

THE LOST BOYS, A NEW MUSICAL marks the first collaboration of Broadway and film actors Carpinello, Chait and Golden Globe, Emmy & Tony nominee Wilson as producers.

The 1987 American supernatural horror-comedy, directed by Joel Schumacher and produced by Richard Donner, follows two teenage brothers who move with their divorced mother to the fictional town of Santa Carla, California, only to discover that the town is a haven for vampires. The film won the award for Best Horror Film by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror Films; spawned a franchise that included two sequels and two comic book series.

The film defined a new era within pop culture by shifting the depiction of vampires for a younger generation. THE LOST BOYS was the last word in the 1980’s as a teen vamp angst coming-of-age story: physical transformation, sexual awakening, and experimentation. The film appeals to multiple generations and inspired subsequent film and television projects like “Buffy The Vampire Slayer,” “True Blood” and “Twilight.”