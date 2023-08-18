Listen: Hear MEAN GIRLS Star Reneé Rapp's Debut Album 'Snow Angel'

Rapp will also release a Cara Delevingne-directed music video for "Pretty Girls" today.

By: Aug. 18, 2023

Broadway alum Reneé Rapp has released her debut album, "Snow Angel."

Alongside the album, Rapp will also drop the music video for "Pretty Girls" today, which was directed by actress and model Cara Delevingne.

The album also includes previous singles "Snow Angel" and "Talk Too Much," which were released earlier this summer.

Reneé Rapp is a critically acclaimed multi-hyphenate with experience in music, film / TV acting, and Broadway. The North Carolina native’s career took off when she landed the coveted role of Regina George in the Tony-nominated Mean Girls musical on Broadway in 2019.

Shortly after, she found widespread recognition and praise for her performance as Leighton on the HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls written by Mindy Kaling. Rapp then turned her attention back to music, sharing her threadbare insecurities on debut single “Tattoos.” Since then, her songs have caught on like wildfire with listeners.

The multi-hyphenate's entire debut headline tour sold out in a matter of minutes, her inspiring single “Too Well” has impacted the Top 40, and her discography has amassed over 200 million streams and counting. Her upcoming sold out ‘Snow Hard Feelings’ Tour, which kicks off in September with support from Alexander 23 and Towa Bird, sold over 65K tickets within the first 24 hours alone.

Not only that, she will be reprising the role of Regina George in the forthcoming Paramount+ feature adaptation of the Broadway musical Mean Girls. Rapp's 2022 debut EP Everything to Everyone, as well as its deluxe edition, firmly established her pop staying power, while her forthcoming debut LP, Snow Angel, is primed to fully showcase the hitmaker's vulnerable approach to songwriting and stunning vocal range.

Listen to Reneé Rapp's new album here:



