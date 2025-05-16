Listen: Four Songs Released From REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Broadway Cast Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Real Women Have Curves: The Musical will be released next month. Four new songs have been released from the forthcoming album. Listen below!

The album is due out June 6. Pre-save here.

Flying Away

Make It Work

Already Know You

Julio Reyes Copello – the 15-time Grammy and Latin Grammy Award-winning music producer, composer and pianist – will produce the album.