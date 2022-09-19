Listen: Five Authors Discuss Their Books on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Ilana hosted a live event at Bryant Park in New York City in the summer of 2022 with five authors who just published their debut novels. The authors include Liz Alterman, The Perfect Neighbor; David Santos Donaldson, Greenland; Francesca Giacco, Six Days In Rome; Anne Heltzel, Just Like Mother; and Matt James, First Impressions: Off Screen Conversations With a Bachelor on Race, Family, and Forgiveness.

"This is my first novel for adults and it's a horror novel," Heltzel said of her book, Just Like Mother. "For context, I've always wanted to write a horror novel but was a little bit afraid of what people might think of me, friends and family, when I really exposed the darkness of my brain."

Listen to the full episode below!