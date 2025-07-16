Listen: David Byrne Unveils New Single 'She Explains Things To Me'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



David Byrne, Tony Award-winning creator of Broadway's American Utopia and Here Lies Love, has unveiled She Explains Things to Me, the latest single from his upcoming album Who Is the Sky? The artist has also expanded his tour’s itinerary with four new shows in previously announced markets.

The follow-up to Byrne’s acclaimed 2018 album American Utopia, which was later adapted into a hit Broadway musical and HBO film, Who Is the Sky? will be released Sept. 5 through Matador Records. It was produced by the Grammy-winning Kid Harpoon (Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus), while its 12 songs were arranged by the members of New York-based chamber ensemble Ghost Train Orchestra. Guests include Paramore’s Hayley Williams, St. Vincent and The Smile drummer Tom Skinner. The new album was introduced by the first single “Everybody Laughs,” which is available to listen to here.

For the tour in support of Who Is the Sky?, Byrne has added a third show in Philadelphia (Oct. 18), a fourth in Chicago (Nov. 1), a third in San Francisco (Nov. 18) and a brand-new date at Rockhal Main Hallin in Luxembourg (Feb. 26). The Live Nation-produced outing kicks off Sept. 14 in Providence, R.I., and tickets are available here. Take a look at tour dates below.

WORLDWIDE TOUR DATES

North America:

09/14/2025 - Providence, RI - Veterans Memorial Auditorium

09/16/2025 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center PAC

09/17/2025 - Columbus, OH - Mershon Auditorium

09/19/2025 - Akron, OH - Akron Civic Theatre

09/21/2025 - Schenectady, NY - Proctors

09/23/2025 - Syracuse, NY - Landmark Theatre

09/25/2025 - Buffalo, NY - Shea’s Buffalo Theatre

09/27/2025 - Washington D.C. - The Anthem

09/28/2025 - Washington D.C. - The Anthem

09/30/2025 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

10/01/2025 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

10/03/2025 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre

10/04/2025 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre

10/07/2025 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

10/08/2025 - Portland, ME - Merrill Auditorium at City Hall

10/10/2025 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

10/14/2025 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater

10/16/2025 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

10/17/2025 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

10/18/2025 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

10/21/2025 - Toronto, ON, Canada - Massey Hall

10/22/2025 - Toronto, ON, Canada - Massey Hall

10/25/2025 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

10/28/2025 - Chicago, IL - The Auditorium

10/29/2025 - Chicago, IL - The Auditorium

10/31/2025 - Chicago, IL - The Auditorium

11/01/2025 - Chicago, IL - The Auditorium

11/03/2025 - Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre

11/04/2025 - Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre

11/06/2025 - Denver, CO - Bellco Theatre

11/07/2025 - Denver, CO - Bellco Theatre

11/11/2025 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

11/12/2025 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

11/16/2025 - San Francisco, CA - The Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

11/17/2025 - San Francisco, CA - The Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

11/18/2025 - San Francisco, CA - The Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

11/20/2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Dolby Theatre

11/21/2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Dolby Theatre

11/25/2025 - Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall

11/26/2025 - Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall

11/28/2025 - Dallas, TX - Music Hall at Fair Park

11/29/2025 - Dallas, TX - Music Hall at Fair Park

12/02/2025 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

12/03/2025 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

12/05/2025 - Miami, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre

12/06/2025 - Miami, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre

Australia & New Zealand:

01/14/2026 - Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena

01/17/2026 - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Center

01/21/2026 - Sydney, Australia - ICC Sydney Theatre

01/22/2026 - Melbourne, Australia - Sidney Myer Music Bowl

01/24/2026 - Adelaide, Australia - Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena

01/27/2026 - Perth, Australia - RAC Arena

Europe & United Kingdom:

02/12/2026 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom

02/15/2026 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

02/16/2026 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

02/18/2026 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

02/21/2026 - Milan, Italy - Teatro degli Arcimboldi

02/22/2026 - Milan, Italy - Teatro degli Arcimboldi

02/24/2026 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle

02/26/2026 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal Main Hall

02/27/2026 - Zurich, Switzerland - The Hall

03/02/2026 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena

03/03/2026 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

03/04/2026 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

03/06/2026 - Glasgow, UK - SEC Armadillo

03/07/2026 - Glasgow, UK - SEC Armadillo

03/09/2026 - Manchester, UK - o2 Apollo

03/10/2026 - Manchester, UK - o2 Apollo

03/13/2026 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

03/15/2026 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

03/18/2026 - Paris, France - La Seine Musicale

03/19/2026 - Paris, France - La Seine Musicale

Photo credit: Shervin Lainez