Listen: Broadway's Ilana Levine Talks Kindness of Awards Season & More on THE ART OF KINDNESS Podcast

The performer and podcaster opened up about her new podcast And the Award Goes To..., what it's like to be a part of the Tony Awards, and more.

Mar. 06, 2023  
Robert Peterpaul, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, welcomed Broadway star Ilana Levine (You're a Good Man Charlie Brown) to The Art of Kindness podcast, which promotes kindness in the entertainment industry and beyond. The performer and podcaster opened up about her new podcast And the Award Goes To..., what it's like to be a part of the Tony Awards, a special interaction with Carol Burnett and Julie Andrews and much more.

Throughout the coming season, listeners will have the opportunity to hear from a diverse array of voices from the worlds of TV, film, and Broadway. These guests will share their personal stories and insights on how kindness and empathy have impacted their lives and careers. Every episode also ends with a tangible kindness tip for listeners to incorporate into their life.

Led by actor and creator Robert Peterpaul, The Art of Kindness podcast has been ranking in the top 5% of podcasts globally since premiering in 2021. Since then, guests like superstar Meghan Trainor, Sweet Magnolia's star JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Tony-nominee Ethan Slater (Wicked movie) have been coming to the table for thought-provoking conversations.

The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast spotlights artists from all areas of the entertainment industry using their platform to make the world a better place. Hosted by award-winning actor, writer and celebrity interviewer Robert Peterpaul, the podcast focuses on spreading kindness in the arts and beyond. The glittering guests have ranged from Grammy-winner Meghan Trainor to Olympian Laurie Hernandez to WWE superstar Kofi Kingston. The AOK is produced by Robert Peterpaul Productions and streams in the top 5% across all podcast platforms, including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts and iHeartRadio.

BROADWAY PODCAST NETWORK

is the premiere digital storytelling destination for everyone, anywhere, who loves theatre and the performing arts. Provocative stories of all kinds are the cornerstone of the Broadway Podcast Network. Presenting original, engaging, and immersive programming of theatre and theatre-adjacent podcasts, audio dramas, serials, parodies, live video events and more. With tremendously talented hosts, who are performers, producers, writers, industry leaders, and storytellers representing a wide variety of voices and perspectives. Broadway Podcast Network offers entertaining, inspiring, easily accessible and shareable content for everyone, may they be interested in behind-the-curtain access to the creative process, advice on everything from how to break into the business to how to audition, theatre history, candid interviews with their favorite stars, or just enjoying theater from the best seats in the house.



More Hot Stories For You


MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Begins Production TodayMEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Begins Production Today
March 6, 2023

The upcoming Mean Girls movie musical officially goes into production today! Renee Rapp, who will reprise the role of Regina George that she played on Broadway, took to Instagram to share the news.
The Joyce Drops Mask RequirementThe Joyce Drops Mask Requirement
March 4, 2023

The Joyce Theatre has announced that effective March 27, 2023, it will lift its mask requirements for all visitors inside the theater. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks by choice and consider receiving booster shots to bolster preventative measures against new variants.
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Extends Through October 2023THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Extends Through October 2023
March 3, 2023

Due to popular demand, tickets for The Play That Goes Wrong are now on sale through October 29, 2023.
SOME LIKE IT HOT Partners with Situation Project to Bring 380+ NYC Public School Students to First Broadway ShowSOME LIKE IT HOT Partners with Situation Project to Bring 380+ NYC Public School Students to First Broadway Show
March 3, 2023

Situation Project, in partnership with the producers of Some Like It Hot, welcomed more than 380 NYC public school students and their teachers to attend a matinee performance of Some Like It Hot on Broadway.
World Premiere Musical ON CEDAR STREET & More Set for Berkshire Theatre Group 2023 Summer SeasonWorld Premiere Musical ON CEDAR STREET & More Set for Berkshire Theatre Group 2023 Summer Season
March 3, 2023

Berkshire Theatre Group has announced BTG’s Full 2023 Summer Season, plus select casting. See details about the productions, and how to purchase tickets!
