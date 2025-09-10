Listen: Broadway’s Housso Sémon Drops Debut Single 'Lover'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Housso Sémon, most recently seen on Broadway in Suffs and The Lion King, has released her debut single Lover across all major streaming platforms. Produced by Noah Evan Wilson, Lover is Sémon’s first original recording and is now available to hear below.

“Lover is about the return of all you thought was lost,” said Sémon. “It calls that lost love back. The process of making the song felt that way, and I’m so excited to share it in the hope that it fills someone else’s cup.”

Lover will be performed live as part of Out of the Blue, Sémon’s debut solo concert on September 15 at Five Flies Coffee in Washington Heights. Out of the Blue is produced by Grace Dragon Productions, the team behind acclaimed films including The Book of Ruth (starring Tovah Feldshuh), But I’m a Shoe (starring Janet Varney), and the upcoming Blood and Sex Over Ambition, a 2025 Inwood Art Works grant recipient that reimagines the relationship between Van Gogh and Gauguin through a queer lens. The show is musically directed by Ian Yan.

Sémon is best known for her stage work, including turns in Beautiful – The Carole King Musical, Girl From the North Country, and most recently portraying Ida B. Wells, Mary Church Terrell, and Dudley Malone in Suffs. In addition to her onstage career, Sémon serves as co-producer of Wanted (formerly Gun & Powder), a new musical headed to Broadway in 2026 alongside collaborators Vibecke Dahle Dellapolla and Ebony Vines via SVD Theatricals.

Photo credit: Jenny Anderson