Listen: Anthony Ramos Joins JOHNNYSWIM on New Single 'Stranger'

Husband-and-wife duo JOHNNYSWIM (Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano Ramirez) have shared “Stranger,” a new collaboration with Hamilton star Anthony Ramos. The track is taken from the deluxe edition of their acclaimed fifth studio album, When The War Is Over.

“Stranger” is the second of two new songs co-written with Ramos for the deluxe release — following the ballad “Losing You” — and the only track on which he also joins Abner and Amanda on vocals. Check it out below.

“‘Stranger’ is a song we wrote and had the joy of performing with Anthony Ramos,” JOHNNYSWIM shared. “It captures a moment every couple faces — when, after being together long enough or intensely enough, there can be times when you suddenly feel like you’re looking at a stranger. In those moments of conflict or hard conversations, it’s a reminder to say: I’m still the person who loves you, and we’re still on the same team. Even when it feels like we’re strangers, ‘I’m on your side, baby.’”

The duo first experienced Ramos on stage during the original Broadway run of Hamilton, which led to a chance meeting with Ramos’ family outside the theater. A year later, Ramos posted a cover of one of JOHNNYSWIM’s songs on Instagram, sparking a friendship between the musicians. Last week, Ramos joined JOHNNYSWIM on stage at The Fonda in Los Angeles to debut “Stranger” live.

This new release arrives just ahead of the couple’s October headline tour, which will take them across the Midwest, East Coast, and Southeast, before returning with special December holiday shows, and joining the inaugural Moon River At Sea Sixthman cruise in 2026. Check out the dates below.

On Broadway, Anthony Ramos was seen as Phillip Hamilton and John Laurens in Hamilton. In 2022, he was nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance as Usnavi in the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights. Other film credits include 2024's Twisters and Kathryn Bigelow's A House of Dynamite, which hits Netflix on October 24.

JOHNNYSWIM 2025 Headline Tour

Sep 25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda

Oct 2 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Oct 3 – Tulsa, OK – Cain's Ballroom

Oct 4 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman

Oct 6 – Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman

Oct 7 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Ballroom

Oct 8 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe

Oct 10 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart's

Oct 11 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

Oct 13 – Portsmouth, NH – The Music Hall

Oct 14 – Hartford, CT – Infinity Hall

Oct 16 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

Oct 17 – Richmond, VA – The National

Oct 18 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

Oct 20 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

Oct 21 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre

Oct 23 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre

Oct 24 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

Oct 25 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

JOHNNYSWIM December Dates

Dec 6 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

Dec 8 – Bethlehem, PA – Musikfest Cafe

Dec 9 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

Dec 11 – Wilmington, NC – Kenan Auditorium

Dec 12 – Chattanooga, TN – The Walker Theatre

Dec 13 – Charleston, SC – The Riviera Theater

Photo Credit: Amy Waters