Lisa Kron Appears On The Season One Finale Of THESIS ON JOAN

THESIS ON JOAN, a LGBTQ+ theatre podcast produced by the Broadway Podcast Network (BPN), with hosts Holly Sansom (they/them) and Meghan Dixon (she/her) releases the final episode of season one today, featuring an interview with Tony Award-Winning writer Lisa Kron. The first episode premiered on June 24th, 2020 with Ianne Fields Stewart, a Black, queer, lesbian, and nonbinary transfeminine New York-based storyteller and founder of The Okra Project, with additional episodes releasing every other Wednesday at BPN.FM/ThesisOnJoan and wherever you listen to podcasts. Season Two of THESIS ON JOAN coming in Spring 2021.

The exclusive Lisa Kron interview includes stories from WOW Café, Kron's time with the Five Lesbian Brothers, snippets from Kron's childhood diary, and stories from the writing of Fun Home. Kron reflects on the intersection of art and activism and her family history in light of today's political climate and provides some pre-election insight that's still prescient to our presidential transition time. THESIS ON JOAN ends the season with the reminder, as Kron says, of "our power to create the future."

This interview concludes Season One of THESIS ON JOAN. Previous episodes include interviews with Ianne Fields Stewart, Marga Gomez, Andrea Prestinario, C.A. Johnson, Sally Cade Holmes, Ty Defoe, Becca Blackwell, Diana Oh, Azure D. Osborne-Lee, Sulu LeoNimm, Aneesh Sheth, and Lady Dane Figueroa Edidi.

Website: http://bpn.fm/toj

THESIS ON JOAN is available on Apple/iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart, TuneIn, Deezer, Player.FM, Pocket Cast, Podcast Addict and everywhere else you listen to podcasts.

Thesis on Joan is a podcast dedicated to amplifying voices from the LGBTQ+ community in the New York performing arts scene and examining the industry from a queer perspective! Join fanqueers and theatre professionals Holly Sansom (they/them) and Meghan Dixon (she/her) as they sit down with groundbreaking theatre folx, from Brooklyn cabaret performers to queers backstage and on Broadway. For many queers, theatre has been an escape, this podcast looks to have open conversations on where we've come from and where we're headed as a community, while queering the canon along the way.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You