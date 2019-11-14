Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts Announced the 2020 Class of Emerging Artists

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts announced today the 2020 class of Emerging Artists, recognizing diverse and exceptional talents from across all disciplines represented on its campus. Each recipient was nominated by the artistic leadership of one of Lincoln Center's eleven resident organizations.

This year's honorees join more than one hundred extraordinary artists who have been honored over the past three decades.

The 2020 winners are:

Director Lileana Blain-Cruz (Lincoln Center Theater)

Violinist Stella Chen (The Juilliard School)

Mezzo-soprano singer Emily D'Angelo (The Metropolitan Opera)

Violinist Tessa Lark (Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts)

Dancer Ruby Lister (School of American Ballet)

Clarinetist Sebastian Manz (Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center)

Trumpet player Riley Mulherkar (Jazz at Lincoln Center)

Filmmaker Akosua Adoma Owusu (Film at Lincoln Center)

Dancer Unity Phelan (New York City Ballet)

Composer Ellen Reid (New York Philharmonic)

Producer Jennifer Ashley Tepper (The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts)



"The arts are fundamental to our world, and it is Lincoln Center's responsibility to support the voices of diverse, fearless, and extraordinary artists," said Henry Timms, President and CEO of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. "The Awards for Emerging Artists unite our campus organizations to celebrate those creatives who imagine big and take risks."

"The caliber of artists recognized by the Emerging Artists Awards is extraordinary year after year, and 2020's cohort is a truly impressive and exceptionally talented group," said Jane Moss, Ehrenkranz Artistic Director of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. "Each winner has made significant strides in their field. We're honored to support them as they grow into artistic leaders. Taken as a snapshot of the future of the performing arts, it looks very bright."

The award winners will be recognized in a gala celebration on Wednesday, February 26 at Alice Tully Hall. Many of the Emerging Artists will perform and all will be in attendance.

Lincoln Center's longtime partner, The Movado Group Foundation, is the presenting sponsor of the Lincoln Center Awards for Emerging Artists evening. In addition to its financial support, the Foundation will provide a Movado watch to each of the award recipients.

"The Movado Group Foundation is thrilled to be a part of this program that celebrates and recognizes each recipient's diverse talent and perspective," said Mary Leach, Chief Marketing Officer, Movado Group, Inc.

"We are so proud that we are able to partner with Lincoln Center in supporting these exceptional artists, whose voices will help to shape the future of the performing arts."

Several of the recipients will be acknowledged with named awards. Riley Mulherkar and Ruby Lister will each receive a Martin E. Segal Award, which has annually recognized two artists of exceptional talent early in their careers since 1986. Tessa Lark will receive the Hunt Family Award, presented to the Emerging Artist nominated by Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

The February 26 event raises money for the Lincoln Center Corporate Fund, which is celebrating 50 years providing unrestricted support for Lincoln Center's constituent organizations. The funds raised support each constituent in presenting exciting new productions, engaging in creative educational programming, and hosting free performances across the Lincoln Center campus. Tickets for the gala fundraiser may be purchased HERE.





