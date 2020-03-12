Lincoln Center Theater To Suspend All Performances Through 4/13
Lincoln Center Theater has announced that, under the direction of Governor Andrew Cuomo, it will suspend performances of its productions of the new musical Flying Over Sunset in the Vivian Beaumont Theater, as well as its production of the new opera Intimate Apparel in the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater, effective immediately. Performances of both productions will resume the week of April 13.
The Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 production of The Headlands at the Claire Tow Theater concluded its run with its Wednesday, March 11 performance.
Ticketholders to all three productions will automatically receive a refund from their point-of-purchase, no further action is necessary. Tickets purchased with cash can be refunded or exchanged for tickets to another performance at the box office only beginning Monday, April 13.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Following an emergency meeting held today by The Broadway League BroadwayWorld has learned that all Broadway performances are cancelled beginning at 5... (read more)
All Tickets For WEST SIDE STORY, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, JAGGED LITTLE PILL and More Will Be $50 Through March
The producers of To Kill a Mockingbird, West Side Story, The Lehman Trilogy, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, and The Book of Mormon, have announced t... (read more)
How To Exchange Or Cancel Your Broadway Tickets Due To Coronavirus Travel Cancellations
Broadway performances are all playing as scheduled amid the Coronavirus outbreak. There are now 19 confirmed cases in New York City, though media repo... (read more)
WICKED is Holding an Open Casting Call, Seeking Fiyero and Fiyero Understudies for Broadway and National Tour
Wicked is seeking future Fiyero and Fiyero understudies for Broadway and the National Tour.... (read more)
Equity Releases Statement In Response to Limits on Public Gatherings, Says Assistance is Needed for Arts Workers
Kate Shindle, President of Actors' Equity Association, released the following statement in reaction to the District of Columbia, the Bay Area and Wash... (read more)
Debut of the Month: Meet Ezra Menas of JAGGED LITTLE PILL!
On December 5, 2019, Broadway officially got a little bit more ironic, when Jagged Little Pill opened at the Broadhurst Theatre. Based on the beloved ... (read more)