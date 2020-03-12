Lincoln Center Theater To Suspend All Performances Through 4/13

Lincoln Center Theater has announced that, under the direction of Governor Andrew Cuomo, it will suspend performances of its productions of the new musical Flying Over Sunset in the Vivian Beaumont Theater, as well as its production of the new opera Intimate Apparel in the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater, effective immediately. Performances of both productions will resume the week of April 13.

The Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 production of The Headlands at the Claire Tow Theater concluded its run with its Wednesday, March 11 performance.

Ticketholders to all three productions will automatically receive a refund from their point-of-purchase, no further action is necessary. Tickets purchased with cash can be refunded or exchanged for tickets to another performance at the box office only beginning Monday, April 13.





