Lincoln Center Theater Announces Digital Lottery for RAGTIME Revival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lincoln Center Theater has announced the digital lottery policy for its upcoming revival of Ragtime. Directed by LCT’s Kewsong Lee Artistic Director Lear deBessonet, performances begin Friday, September 26, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 W. 65th St.), with an official opening set for October 16, 2025.

Entries for the Ragtime digital lottery open at 12:00 a.m. one day before each performance, with winners drawn at 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. the same day. Winners may purchase up to two tickets at $49 each, inclusive of fees. More information is available at lctlottery.com.

The cast is led by Tony nominee Joshua Henry, Olivier and Grammy nominee Caissie Levy, and Tony Award winner Brandon Uranowitz, with Colin Donnell, Nichelle Lewis, Ben Levi Ross, Tony Award winner Shaina Taub, Anna Grace Barlow, John Clay III, Rodd Cyrus, Nick Barrington, and Tabitha Lawing. They are joined by Nicholas Barrón, Lauren Blackman, Allison Blackwell, Briana Carlson-Goodman, Jordan Chin, Eean Sherrod Cochran, Billy Cohen, Kerry Conte, Rheaume Crenshaw, Ellie Fishman, Jason Forbach, Nick Gaswirth, Ta’Nika Gibson, Jackson Parker Gill, David Jennings, Kaleb Johnson, Marina Kondo, Morgan Marcell, Kane Emmanuel Miller, Jenny Mollet, Tom Nelis, Kent Overshown, Kayla Pecchioni, John Rapson, Matthew Scott, Ellie May Sennett, Deandre Sevon, Jacob Keith Watson, and Alan Wiggins.

The production features a score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, book by Terrence McNally, and original orchestrations by William David Brohn, all Tony Award winners for their work on the musical. The creative team includes Ellenore Scott (choreography), David Korins (set design), Linda Cho (costume design), Adam Honoré (lighting design), Kai Harada (sound design), 59 Studio (projection design), Tom Watson (hair and wig design), Ann James (sensitivity specialist), and The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA (casting). Music Director James Moore will conduct a 28-piece orchestra. Cody Renard Richard serves as production stage manager.

Ragtime is adapted from E. L. Doctorow’s novel, tracing the lives of three families—Black pianist Coalhouse Walker, Jr. (Joshua Henry) and Sarah (Nichelle Lewis), Jewish immigrant Tateh (Brandon Uranowitz) and his daughter, and a wealthy white family led by Mother (Caissie Levy)—whose stories intersect at the dawn of the 20th century.