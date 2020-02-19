Lincoln Center Has Released March 2020 Schedule

This March, Lincoln Center will present a plethora of music, dance, theater, and panel events across the campus and beyond. David Rubenstein Atrium continues to offer programming every Thursday, with free, live music and dance performances. The 2019-20 season of LC Kids (October 5-June 7, 2020) is in full swing with free and ticketed events developed for toddlers and children, as well as teenagers stepping into young adulthood. The ongoing Great Performers series (October 29-May 16, 2020) brings an array of beloved musicians and up-and-coming artists to the Lincoln Center stage.

*FREE Monday, March 2 at 11:00 am and 1:00 pm

Lincoln Center Moments Best of Broadway: Exploring the Great American Songbook

Lincoln Center Moments is a free, performance-based program specially designed for individuals with dementia and their caregivers. Students from the Juilliard School share the history of show tune classics and discuss how they've been interpreted by musicians over time. The performance includes works by Cole Porter, George Gershwin, Irving Berlin, Jerome Kern, and more. Presented in collaboration with the Juilliard school. FREE Seating is free, but registration is required. For questions about accessibility or to request an accommodation, please contact access@lincolncenter.org or 212.875.5375. For more information, please visit LincolnCenter.org/Lincoln-Center-Moments.

Tuesday, March 3 at 7:30 pm

Great Performers

Virtuoso Recitals Daniil Trifonov, piano

When pianist Daniil Trifonov burst onto the scene less than a decade ago, he had just won first prize in both the Rubinstein Competition in Israel and the Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow. Since then, he has rock- 2 eted to the top, and is in great demand worldwide as a concerto soloist, recitalist, and chamber music partner. Critics and audiences alike have hailed him as a force of nature, citing his scintillating technique and his virtuosic flair. His all-Bach program begins with transcriptions and arrangements by illustrious composers who were also performers. It concludes with The Art of Fugue, one of Bach's final works, an imaginative demonstration of the myriad possibilities of the fugue format. Presented in association with the New York Philharmonic. Alice Tully Hall, 1941 Broadway. TICKETS are currently sold-out. For more information call 212.721.6500 or visit LincolnCenter.org/GreatPerformers.

*FREE Thursday, March 5 at 7:30 pm

Great Performers Complimentary Classical Argus Quartet

Known for its cutting-edge performances, the Argus Quartet showcases its "rare level of innovation" (New Classic LA) in this free program that pairs two masters of the repertory-Bach and Beethoven-with contemporary composers Rolf Wallin, Juri Seo, Christopher Theofanidis, and Garth Knox. David Rubenstein Atrium, Broadway between 62nd and 63rd Streets. FREE Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. For questions about accessibility or to request an accommodation, please contact access@lincolncenter.org or 212.875.5375. For more information, please visit LincolnCenter.org/Great-Performers.

*FREE Saturday, March 7 at 11:00 am

LC Kids Michael & The Rockness Monsters

Michael & The Rockness Monsters present an interactive, super-galactic, funk-inspired, rock 'n' roll experience for families at this energetic and quirky concert. Filled with humorous hooks and catchy melodies, their music will electrify and inspire a whole new generation of music lovers. Recommended for ages 2-5. David Rubenstein Atrium, Broadway between 62nd & 63rd Street. FREE Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, including program updates, visit Kids.LincolnCenter.org

*FREE Thursday, March 12 at 7:30 pm

Atrium 360°

Jin Won

Born in South Korea, celebrated performer Jin Won spent 15 years living in India training in classical Kathak dance and tabla percussion. Kathak is a revered, centuries-old tradition in which the dancer ties dozens of bells to each ankle, which ring out as they move. Jin has been praised by the New York Times as "an exuberant dancer whose musicality transforms her dancing into something primal." As a soloist, Jin has performed in Belgium, Canada, and Korea. Since moving to America eight years ago, she has collaborated with Korean and Arab traditional artists and expanded her use of percussion instruments from around the world. Her latest piece blends classical Western music, ancient Indian chanting, and electronica. David Rubenstein Atrium, Broadway between 62nd and 63rd Streets. FREE Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. For questions about accessibility or to request an accommodation, please contact access@lincolncenter.org or 212.875.5375. For more information, please visit LincolnCenter.org/Atrium.

Sunday, March 15 at 3:00 pm

Great Performers

Symphonic Masters Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra At just 30 years of age, Lahav Shani's star is rapidly ascending. Citing both Daniel Barenboim and Zubin Mehta as mentors, the Israeli-born conductor is the youngest Chief Conductor of the Rotterdam Philharmonic-and is currently Music Director Designate of the Israel Philharmonic, succeeding Mehta as Music Director of the Israel Philharmonic when he steps down at the end of 2019 after 50 years on the podium. The young conductor, in his New York debut, invites the beloved Emanuel Ax as soloist for this all-Brahms program. David Geffen Hall, 10 Lincoln Center Plaza. TICKETS start at $35 and are available by calling 212.721.6500 or visiting LincolnCenter.org/Great-Performers.

*FREE Thursday, March 19 at 7:30 pm

Atrium 360°

Meklit: Antidote Known for her electric stage presence and her galvanizing concerts, Meklit has rocked stages from Addis Ababa (where she is a household name) to San Francisco (her beloved base), as well as NYC, London, Montreal, Nairobi, Rome, and Cairo. The Ethio-American singer and composer returns to the Atrium with her new body of music, Antidote. Written as an ode to all that keeps us going in troubled times, the songs center on connection, collective unity, music, creativity, and the digging it takes to hold on to those life rafts that lift us. With Ethiopian jazz as a sonic palette, Antidote is grounded in Meklit's work as a composer of migration music. In this Lincoln Center commission, Meklit previews songs for the community that called them forth. Commissioned by Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. David Rubenstein Atrium, Broadway between 62nd and 63rd Streets. FREE Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. For questions about accessibility or to request an accommodation, please contact access@lincolncenter.org or 212.875.5375. For more information, please visit LincolnCenter.org/Atrium.

*FREE Friday, March 20 at 7:30 pm

¡VAYA! 63 Andrea y Su Charanga: From '76 to Now With Love Opening Set by DJ Andy El Más Bailable

In the '70s Charanga music-a smooth, creative, and extremely danceable form of Cuban salsa featuring flute and violins-exploded on the scene with the creation of Charanga '76. The public loved the band and its female flute player, Andrea Brachfeld, who was at the center of attention. The first female flutist to play Charanga music in the U.S., Brachfeld burst into the spotlight and has been creating and playing this music, and other styles, ever since. After a brief hiatus from the music scene, Andrea Brachfeld and Son Charanga was created in 2003, coming out with Back With Sweet Passion on Latin Cool Records. Now the group has been reconfigured once again with Bill O'Connell on the piano, Ruben Rodriguez on the bass, Willie Martinez on drums, Chembo Corniel on the congas, violinists Sam Bardfeld and Ali Bello, and vocalists Robert Meir (currently with Charanga '76), and Willy Torres. From decades of Charanga '76 hits to Brachfeld's original music, this band will reignite your passion and is sure to get you up and dancing. Presented in collaboration with the NYU Music and Social Change Lab. David Rubenstein Atrium, Broadway between 62nd and 63rd Streets. 4 FREE Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. For questions about accessibility or to request an accommodation, please contact access@lincolncenter.org or 212.875.5375. For more information, please visit LincolnCenter.org/Atrium.

Saturday, March 21 - Sunday, March 22 at 11:00 am & 2:00 pm

LC Kids One Morning I Left

Using live music, sound effects, and songs, One Morning I Left takes audiences on a young girl's imaginative trip through nature. In this Spanish-English bilingual production, children will be invited to discover, feel, and enjoy this journey of colors, sounds, landscapes, and animals. Recommended for ages 5-8. *March 22 at 11:00 am - relaxed performance adapted for children with autism and other developmental disabilities. Clark Studio Theater, 165 West 65th Street, 7th Floor. TICKETS start at $25 (Member Price $18) and are available by visiting Kids.LincolnCenter.org

*FREE Thursday, March 26 at 7:30 pm

Atrium 360°

Flamenco Festival: Cuatro Gatos

Almost 20 years old, the Flamenco Festival has established itself as one of the most significant annual Spanish cultural events in the United States, and the world's biggest showcase for flamenco. Attracting 45,000 spectators in the United States alone in 2018, the touring festival also makes stops in Miami, Boston, and Washington, D.C. At the David Rubenstein Atrium, Oruco (flamenco dancer and percussionist), Eduardo Trassierra (guitarist), Pablo Martin Jones (percussionist and electronics), and Kiko Peña (vocalist) are the "Cuatro Gatos" (four cats) who will take the classic Flamenco Tablao, a club where flamenco is performed in Spain, and transform it with a contemporary twist. Similar to cabaret spaces, these clubs sprang up in the 1960s throughout Spain, replacing the cafés cantantes. Whether you're a longtime aficionado or eager to see the Andalusian art form live, the festival will get your pulse racing. Presented in collaboration with Flamenco Festival New York 20/20. David Rubenstein Atrium, Broadway between 62nd and 63rd Streets. FREE Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. For questions about accessibility or to request an accommodation, please contact access@lincolncenter.org or 212.875.5375. For more information, please visit LincolnCenter.org/Atrium.

Tuesday, March 31 at 7:30 pm

Great Performers

Emerson String Quartet

Praised by audiences and critics alike as one of the most polished, authoritative, and virtuosic chamber ensembles among us, the Emerson String Quartet has an extensive Lincoln Center history. Past performances have focused on revelatory "single-composer" explorations of Shostakovich, Brahms, and Mozart. This is the first in a series of three performances by the Emerson that juxtapose all six of Bartók's string quartets with the three Beethoven "Razumovsky" quartets. Alice Tully Hall, 1941 Broadway. TICKETS start at $50 and are available by calling 212.721.6500 or visiting LincolnCenter.org/Great-Performers.





