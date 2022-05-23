Lin-Manuel Miranda to be Honored at National Music Publishers' Association's Annual Meeting

The National Music Publishers' Association today announced the honorees, keynote, and special segments for its Annual Meeting at New York's Lincoln Center on June 15. Kennedy Center Honor, Grammy, Tony, Pulitzer Prize, and Emmy award winning songwriter, actor, director, and producer Lin-Manuel Miranda will receive this year's NMPA Songwriter Icon award, and Universal Music Group Chairman & CEO Sir Lucian Grainge will deliver a keynote conversation.



NMPA President & CEO David Israelite said, "Following such a long and difficult period, we could not be more thrilled to be back together in New York City celebrating the most important talents and minds in music. Lin-Manuel Miranda has broken the mold in virtually every creative format. As a theatrical composer and lyricist, he transformed playwriting with In The Heights and the global phenomenon, Hamilton. His success as a songwriter with films including Moana and Encanto have broken records and expanded his incredible reach to every age and continent. Lin-Manuel's inimitable style and passion continues to enrich our cultural landscape. As the first theatrically focused Icon, his honor is especially meaningful as Broadway rebounds from the unprecedented effects of the pandemic.



Israelite added, "At a time when music is simultaneously growing and facing substantial challenges, we very much look forward to hearing from the man who helms the leading global music company and who served as a music publisher for the first decade of his career, Sir Lucian Grainge. His commitment to realizing music's potential for his songwriters has long made him a leader. In taking his company public this year, Sir Lucian once again demonstrated how to deliver on the immense value of what songwriters create, and we look forward to his take on the emerging trends."



"We are grateful to be able to honor all of the evening's luminaries and hear the incredible live performances we've missed for the past two years."



The event will also feature a special tribute to Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" which will receive the NMPA Iconic Song award. Additionally, a panel moderated by NMPA EVP and General Counsel Danielle Aguirre featuring NMPA Board members Jody Gerson, Chairman & CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group, Carianne Marshall, Co-Chair and COO of Warner Chappell Music, and Golnar Khosrowshahi, Founder and President of Reservoir, as well as Grammy-winning songwriter Autumn Rowe will examine obstacles and opportunities women face in today's business.



This year's State of the Industry address will analyze market trends and the many fronts in the Copyright Royalty Board (CRB) battle for higher streaming rates. The program will also detail exciting new initiatives and industry actions. As always, the evening will kick off with a talented singer-songwriter who is unsigned to a publishing deal and this year Madilyn Bailey will perform on the biggest stage for a songwriter in the industry.

About NMPA



Founded in 1917, the National Music Publishers' Association (NMPA) is the trade association representing all American music publishers and their songwriting partners. The NMPA's mandate is to protect and advance the interests of music publishers and songwriters in matters relating to the domestic and global protection of music copyrights. Learn more at nmpa.org.