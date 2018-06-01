Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Fallon Rock Matching Goatees in Instagram Song Collaboration 'Two Goats in a Boat'
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Fallon collaborated on an Instagram video they call "Two Goats in a Boat." The video begins with Fallon shaving a goatee and then joking that he wants someone to share it with...and that's where Lin came in!
Watch the hilarious (and catchy) video below!
Goatee Summer w/ Lin-Manuel Miranda #TwoGoatees #TwoGoatsInABoat ???? In A ????
