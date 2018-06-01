Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Fallon Rock Matching Goatees in Instagram Song Collaboration 'Two Goats in a Boat'

Jun. 1, 2018  

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Fallon collaborated on an Instagram video they call "Two Goats in a Boat." The video begins with Fallon shaving a goatee and then joking that he wants someone to share it with...and that's where Lin came in!

Watch the hilarious (and catchy) video below!

Related Articles


2 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: HAMILTON or COME FROM AWAY for Best Long-Running Show...


From This Author Stephanie Wild



  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Fallon Rock Matching Goatees in Instagram Song Collaboration 'Two Goats in a Boat'
  • Brief 6/1: Stars in the Alley, LOG CABIN Begins Previews and More!
  • Brief 5/31: THE BOYS IN THE BAND Opens Tonight, and More!
  • Watch the Cast of FROZEN Perform 'For the First Time in Forever' on Good Morning America
  • Jason Robert Brown's 'Friday Night is Music Night,' Featuring Betsy Wolfe, Rachel Tucker, and Norm Lewis, to Be Broadcast on BBC Radio 2
  • Songwriters Have Been Removed from Copyright Lawsuit Against FROZEN's 'Let it Go'

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       