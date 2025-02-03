Lin-Manuel Miranda and Audra McDonald Stop By THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT Tonight

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will welcome two Broadway icons to its stage tonight as Lin-Manuel Miranda and Audra McDonald stop by the show!

The pair are current Broadway residents with Lin-Manuel currently appearing in the rotating cast of the storytelling show, All In and McDonald commanding sold-out crowds at the Majestic Theater as Mama Rose in the hit revival of Gypsy.

The program airs at 11:35/10:35c on CBS and Paramount+.

The program recently welcomed Sunset Blvd. star Nicole Scherzinger for a showstopping rendition of "As If We Never Said Goodbye.'' Watch the performance here!

Lin-Manuel Miranda is an American songwriter, librettist, actor, singer, filmmaker, and rapper. He created the Broadway musicals In the Heights (2005) and Hamilton (2015), and the soundtracks for the animated films Moana (2016), Vivo, and Encanto (both 2021). His additional Broadway credits include New York, New York (Additional Lyrics, Tony nomination for Best Musical), Freestyle Love Supreme (Co-Founder, Guest Star, Special Tony Award Recipient), Bring It On: The Musical (co-composer/co-lyricist, Tony nomination for Best Musical), and West Side Story (2009 revival, Spanish translations). He has received numerous accolades including a Pulitzer Prize, three Tony Awards, two Laurence Olivier Awards, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and five Grammy Awards, along with nominations for two Academy Awards. He received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2018.

About Audra McDonald

Audra McDonald is unparalleled in the breadth and versatility of her artistry as both a singer and an actor. The winner of a record-breaking six Tony Awards, two Grammy Awards and an Emmy, in 2015 she was named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people and received a National Medal of Arts—America’s highest honor for achievement in the field—from President Barack Obama. In addition to her Tony-winning performances in Carousel, Master Class, Ragtime, A Raisin in the Sun, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess and Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill—the role that also served as the vehicle for her Olivier Award-nominated 2017 debut in London’s West End—she has appeared on Broadway in The Secret Garden; Marie Christine (Tony nomination); Henry IV; 110 in the Shade (Tony nomination); Shuffle Along, or, The Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed; and Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune (Tony nomination).