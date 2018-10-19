Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks MARY POPPINS RETURNS in Instagram Takeover
Yesterday, Lin-Manuel Miranda took over the Disney Studios Instagram account, to talk about Mary Poppins Returns and give a behind the scenes look.
Take a look back on all of his posts below!
Hello hello hello! It's Lin-Manuel Miranda and I will be throwing you instagrams like this apple all day. This is from #marypoppinsreturns. Which is why they let me have this feed for the day! Quick, catch this good good apple! #Linstagram #hashtagsarelikeeverythingonInstaamIright
Jared Bush, writer of Zootopia & Moana, made me this dumb, great shirt. #linstagram
Perfectly Blunt. #Linstagram #MaryPoppinsReturns
This is Jack's bike, Gertie. We've been through a lot. #Linstagram #MaryPoppinsReturns
Did I take a picture? Nope. #Linstagram #marypoppinsreturns
Into The Woods is a Disney film, therefore this Sondheim officially counts as a Disney tune... #Linstagram #MaryPoppinsReturns
Disney Mashup #1 #Linstagram #MaryPoppinsReturns
Aladdin rehearsal #Linstagram #MaryPoppinsReturns #IAmThePrincess #WeAreNotInAladdinWeAreInMaryPoppinsReturns
