MARY POPPINS RETURNS

Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks MARY POPPINS RETURNS in Instagram Takeover

Oct. 19, 2018  

Yesterday, Lin-Manuel Miranda took over the Disney Studios Instagram account, to talk about Mary Poppins Returns and give a behind the scenes look.

Take a look back on all of his posts below!

Hello hello hello! It's Lin-Manuel Miranda and I will be throwing you instagrams like this apple all day. This is from #marypoppinsreturns. Which is why they let me have this feed for the day! Quick, catch this good good apple! #Linstagram #hashtagsarelikeeverythingonInstaamIright

A post shared by Walt Disney Studios (@disneystudios) on Oct 18, 2018 at 6:54am PDT

Perfectly Blunt. #Linstagram #MaryPoppinsReturns

A post shared by Walt Disney Studios (@disneystudios) on Oct 18, 2018 at 8:48am PDT

Did I take a picture? Nope. #Linstagram #marypoppinsreturns

A post shared by Walt Disney Studios (@disneystudios) on Oct 18, 2018 at 9:05am PDT

Disney Mashup #1 #Linstagram #MaryPoppinsReturns

A post shared by Walt Disney Studios (@disneystudios) on Oct 18, 2018 at 10:43am PDT

Related Articles







More Hot Stories For You

  • Judi Dench Signs On To Play Old Deuteronomy in Upcoming CATS Film
  • Photo Flash: Get A Glimpse of the Magic at A VERY WICKED HALLOWEEN with Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth, Ariana Grande And More!
  • HAMILTON Offers $10 Performance Oct. 31st, Denee Benton and Carvens Lissaint Join Cast
  • VIDEO: James Corden Sings 'Waving Through A Window' On DEAR EVAN HANSEN Book Tour
  • Ruben Studdard & Clay Aiken Ring in the Holidays on Broadway
  • Lea Salonga Will Embark On The Human Heart Tour In 2019

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE