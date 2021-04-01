Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sterling K. Brown, Anya Taylor-Joy and More to Take Part in Vineyard Theatre's 2021 Spring Gala Series

Between May and June 2021, Vineyard Theatre will offer a series of intimate virtual conversations with prolific figures spanning multiple sectors - a wide range of thinkers and creators who will speak candidly about what it means to contribute to the cultural life of our country before, during, and beyond our current moment.

These conversations are the Vineyard's innovative alternative to their annual in-person gala. Guests will also receive gift boxes that include wine and curated provisions from select Union Square businesses to support the community of The Vineyard's location.

Single tickets, starting at $2,500, are available for each of the private events; or patrons can purchase Tasting Room "Table" packages, starting at $10,000, for discounted group admission and the ability to spread tickets across multiple events. Admission in each Zoom room is limited to 10-15 households. In addition to the small group gatherings, a conversation between Lin-Manuel Miranda and John Kander will be shared as a larger community event this spring. Access to this special benefit event will be included in all ticket and table packages for the main series, and will be made available to the general public for a suggested donation, with more information to be announced soon.

Reservations of these one-of-a-kind events are expected to sell quickly. To reserve your spot and see up-to-date availability visit www.vineyardtheatre.org/2021-gala . You can also reach out to Director of Development Trent Anderson at 646-931-4727 or email gala@vineyardtheatre.org

Danny Meyer and David Rockwell - Tuesday, May 11 at 6PM ET

Celebrated restaurateur Danny Meyer and Tony Award winning set designer and architect David Rockwell will team up again to discuss the world of fine dining, storytelling through architecture, and their many collaborations designing interiors for Meyer's flagship restaurants.

M. Night Shyamalan and Anya Taylor-Joy - Wednesday, May 12 at 4PM ET

Legendary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense, Old [upcoming]) and Golden Globe winning actress Anya Taylor-Joy ("The Queen's Gambit," Emma) will reunite to discuss their experiences working together on the films Split and Glass and give an inside look at the actor-director collaboration.

Holly Hunter, J. Smith-Cameron, and Nicholas Braun - Sunday, May 16 at 6PM ET

Oscar winner Holly Hunter and acclaimed actors J. Smith-Cameron and Nicholas Braun will come together for a lively conversation about their experiences working together on the Emmy-winning HBO series "Succession," the portrayal of big media on the small screen, and their wide-ranging acting careers.

Billy Crudup and Sterling K. Brown - Thursday, May 20 at 6PM ET

Emmy winners Billy Crudup ("The Morning Show," The Vineyard's Harry Clarke) and Sterling K. Brown ("This is Us," "The People v. O.J. Simpson") will discuss the current and evolving landscapes of American theatre, film and television, and the process of creating characters in each medium.

KT Tunstall and Randy Rainbow - Wednesday, May 26 at 6PM ET

Rockstar KT Tunstall will join comedian/satirist Randy Rainbow to chat about the process of songwriting for their respective media, their sources of inspiration and creativity, and the many ways musical artists are responding to the current moment.

Pulitzer Prize winner Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop, Vineyard Artist in Residence) and Tony winner John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) will discuss creating shows that changed the way LGBTQ+ stories were represented on stage and a vast range of other topics in a no holds barred conversation.

Jeremy O. Harris (Pairing and Date to be Announced)

Tony-nominated playwright and screenwriter Jeremy O. Harris (Slave Play, The Vineyard's "Daddy") will join another leading cultural figure for a candid conversation about their intersecting interests and the influence of art in society.