Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares Emails With Sondheim During HAMILTON Writing Process

Lin-Manuel Miranda has taken to social media to share some touching email exchanges between himself and the late Stephen Sondheim during Miranda's process writing Hamilton.

In the exchange, Sondheim offered his advice and opinions to Miranda on the pacing of Hamilton when it was still taking shape in 2014. The final slide shows an email from Sondheim wishing Miranda luck on Hamilton's opening at the Public Theater.

"Stephen Sondheim would have been 95 years old this Saturday. He was our art form’s greatest writer and our greatest encourager," Miranda wrote in the caption. "When we first met in 2009, he told me to keep him updated on my progress with Hamilton, and I did, via dozens of emails and drinks at his townhouse over the years. Above is just one exchange from 2014, after sending him the first draft of Act 2."

Read the full email exchange in the post below: