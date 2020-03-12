Lin-Manuel Miranda Releases Cut Song from HAMILTON

Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Twitter today after the news of Broadway suspending all performances until April 13 due to Covid19.

He tweeted: "Wish I could send you peace of mind via this app. Alas."

He continued his tweet, saying, "Here's a cut Hamilton/Washing tune called I Have This Friend. No one's heard it, not even Kail. Funnier if you picture me and @ChrisisSinging singing it." He's referring to Hamilton director Tommy Kail and the original George Washington, Christopher Jackson.

On SoundCloud, he added, "This was my first draft of the song before The Reynolds Pamphlet. With Hamilton & Washington. I don't think I even showed it to Tommy Kail. It would go where Hurricane is now. Stay safe out there. Love you."

Lin-Manuel Miranda is an award-winning composer, lyricist, and performer, as well as a 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award recipient. His current musical, Hamilton - with book, music and lyrics by Mr. Miranda, in addition to him originating the title role - opened on Broadway in 2015. Hamilton was awarded the 2016 Pulitzer Prize in Drama and earned a record-breaking 16 Tony Nominations, winning 11 Tony Awards including two personally for Mr. Miranda for Book and Score of a Musical. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hamilton won the 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album. Both Mr. Miranda and Hamilton won the 2016 Drama League Awards for Distinguished Performance and Outstanding Production of a Musical, respectively.

