Lin-Manuel Miranda Releases Cut Song from HAMILTON
Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Twitter today after the news of Broadway suspending all performances until April 13 due to Covid19.
He tweeted: "Wish I could send you peace of mind via this app. Alas."
He continued his tweet, saying, "Here's a cut Hamilton/Washing tune called I Have This Friend. No one's heard it, not even Kail. Funnier if you picture me and @ChrisisSinging singing it." He's referring to Hamilton director Tommy Kail and the original George Washington, Christopher Jackson.
On SoundCloud, he added, "This was my first draft of the song before The Reynolds Pamphlet. With Hamilton & Washington. I don't think I even showed it to Tommy Kail. It would go where Hurricane is now. Stay safe out there. Love you."
Listen to the cut song below!
Lin-Manuel Miranda is an award-winning composer, lyricist, and performer, as well as a 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award recipient. His current musical, Hamilton - with book, music and lyrics by Mr. Miranda, in addition to him originating the title role - opened on Broadway in 2015. Hamilton was awarded the 2016 Pulitzer Prize in Drama and earned a record-breaking 16 Tony Nominations, winning 11 Tony Awards including two personally for Mr. Miranda for Book and Score of a Musical. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hamilton won the 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album. Both Mr. Miranda and Hamilton won the 2016 Drama League Awards for Distinguished Performance and Outstanding Production of a Musical, respectively.
Wish I could send you peace of mind via this app.- Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 12, 2020
Alas.
But I can send you music no one's heard. Here's a cut Hamilton/Washington tune called I Have This Friend. No one's heard it, not even Kail.
Funnier if you picture me and @ChrisisSingin singing it.https://t.co/lhkLP0jQeT
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Following an emergency meeting held today by The Broadway League BroadwayWorld has learned that all Broadway performances are cancelled beginning at 5... (read more)
All Tickets For WEST SIDE STORY, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, JAGGED LITTLE PILL and More Will Be $50 Through March
The producers of To Kill a Mockingbird, West Side Story, The Lehman Trilogy, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, and The Book of Mormon, have announced t... (read more)
How To Exchange Or Cancel Your Broadway Tickets Due To Coronavirus Travel Cancellations
Broadway performances are all playing as scheduled amid the Coronavirus outbreak. There are now 19 confirmed cases in New York City, though media repo... (read more)
WICKED is Holding an Open Casting Call, Seeking Fiyero and Fiyero Understudies for Broadway and National Tour
Wicked is seeking future Fiyero and Fiyero understudies for Broadway and the National Tour.... (read more)
Equity Releases Statement In Response to Limits on Public Gatherings, Says Assistance is Needed for Arts Workers
Kate Shindle, President of Actors' Equity Association, released the following statement in reaction to the District of Columbia, the Bay Area and Wash... (read more)
Debut of the Month: Meet Ezra Menas of JAGGED LITTLE PILL!
On December 5, 2019, Broadway officially got a little bit more ironic, when Jagged Little Pill opened at the Broadhurst Theatre. Based on the beloved ... (read more)