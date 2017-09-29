Lin-Manuel Miranda Teases New Song to Benefit Hurricane Relief Efforts

In a letter to Billboard readers earlier this week, Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda made a plea to aid victims of Hurricane Maria, which brought devastation and destruction to his homeland of Puerto Rico. The actor shared memories of his time spent on the island with his family, including his grandparents and uncle. Read Miranda's letter in full HERE.



On Tuesday, he turned to Twitter to reveal that he is currently working on a new song to benefit the relief efforts:

Back in NY.@Nas gave me this.

Tonight I'll use it to record demo vocals for this new ???? tune.

All I need is one...https://t.co/pxx7qvHPdf pic.twitter.com/OHxwLEgTXQ - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 26, 2017



In an interview with CNN this week, Miranda said of the song "It's a love letter to Puerto Rico. I had the idea at 3 in the morning. ... The initial demo was me singing in a bathroom." The song, set to be released on October 6th, will also feature Panamanian singer and actor Ruben Blades and fellow HAMILTON cast member Anthony Ramos. Check out a first listen below:



For more information on how to contribute to Hurricane Maria recovery efforts through the UNIDOS fund, click here.

