VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Pleas for Hurricane Relief in Puerto Rico

Lin-Manuel Miranda is asking for your help.

In a recent live video with CNN, the Hamilton creator and his father, Luis, make a plea to aid victims of Hurricane Maria, which recently brought devastation and destruction to their homeland of Puerto Rico.

He also reveals that he is currently working on a new song to benefit the relief efforts. He explains: "I had the idea at 3 in the morning. ... The initial demo was me singing in a bathroom." The song will be released on October 6.

Check out the full video below!

