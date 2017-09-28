VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Pleas for Hurricane Relief in Puerto Rico
Lin-Manuel Miranda is asking for your help.
In a recent live video with CNN, the Hamilton creator and his father, Luis, make a plea to aid victims of Hurricane Maria, which recently brought devastation and destruction to their homeland of Puerto Rico.
He also reveals that he is currently working on a new song to benefit the relief efforts. He explains: "I had the idea at 3 in the morning. ... The initial demo was me singing in a bathroom." The song will be released on October 6.
Check out the full video below!
