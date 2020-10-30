Lin-Manuel Miranda Launches New Soundwaves Art Collection To Raise Money For NoMAA Artist-in-Residency Program

The limited-edition collection features autographed artwork based on the sound waves for six iconic lyrical phrases from Hamilton.

Soundwaves Art Foundation has announced the release of an exclusive art collaboration with composer, lyricist, and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda to raise money for the Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA) Artist-in-Residency program launching in 2021.

The limited-edition collection features autographed artwork based on the sound waves for six iconic lyrical phrases from the Tony Award winning musical Hamilton. A limited number of pieces are hand-signed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Soundwaves Art creator Tim Wakefield. Lyrics from the songs "Alexander Hamilton," "The Schuyler Sisters, "The Story of Tonight," "Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story," "My Shot," and "Yorktown" are featured in this Hamilton collection.

"I love seeing the sound waves of Hamilton represented in this unique and stunning format," said Miranda. "Tim Wakefield's work adds an entirely new visual dimension that lets you consider them in a fresh and beautiful way."

The release of these prints marks the third and largest partnership between Lin-Manuel Miranda, Soundwaves Art Foundation, and the Hispanic Federation. In June and July they collaborated to raise money for the Hispanic Federation's covid relief efforts through Charitybuzz and Prizeo with two one-of-a-kind pieces.

"Lin-Manuel is one of the greatest songwriters and storytellers of our generation, and it has been an honor to partner with him and his team," said Wakefield. "We've been working on art samples and trying to capture the Visual Spirit of the musical for the past 10 months, and could not be more pleased with how it turned out."

The feeling, apparently, is mutual.

"It's been fantastic to work with the Soundwaves team over the past year," said Luis Miranda, father of Lin-Manuel Miranda and long-time ally of NoMAA. "The pieces are absolutely beautiful; we hope they bring a bit more joy into the world, while supporting the important work being done at NoMAA."

The artwork ranges from $70 for unsigned canvas copies all the way to $5000 for one-off autographed Original artworks printed on gold vinyl.

"Our goal was to make this accessible to all admirers of Hamilton, from the casual fan shopping for a holiday gift to the serious collector in search of a new centerpiece to hang in their home," said Wakefield.

The entire collection launches Friday, October 30 on Soundwave Art's website.

For more information visit: https://soundwavesartfoundation.com/

