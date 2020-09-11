Limon Dance Company Members Teach Free Classes in Bryant Park

There are two remaining Saturdays, September 12th and 19th.

The Limón Dance Foundation, in partnership with Bryant Park, is making dance more accessible to New York City by offering FREE classes in basic modern dance on the grass in Bryant Park, 42nd Street and Avenue of the Americas. Classes are taught by members of the Limón Dance Company.

Students of all ages are welcome to join in, wearing exercise or comfortable clothes and shoes, or bare feet. Masks are mandatory this year, and the number of students will be limited. Pre-registration is not mandatory, but is advised. Walk-ups will be accepted if there is space.

DETAILS:

TWO REMAINING SATURDAYS, 10 TO 11 am

location: northeast corner of the lawn at Bryant Park, 42nd Street & Avenue of the Americas

SEPTEMBER 12 - taught by Eric Parra - Greg Loewer, musician

SEPTEMBER 19 - taught by Lauren Twomley - Ryan Wolfe, musician

www.limon.nyc

