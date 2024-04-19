Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company To Present The Tony-Award Winning Play, PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

Peter and the Starcatcher is a Tony Award winning play with Music, about the origins of Peter Pan and several other characters such as Hook, Smee, and Tinkerbell.

By: Apr. 19, 2024
Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company To Present The Tony-Award Winning Play, PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company to present the Tony-Award winning play, Peter and the Starcatcher, at Manes Studio Theatre in Lindenhurst, as its first fully-staged production, to raise money and awareness for Long Island nonprofit charity, Kids Need More.

ABOUT THE PLAY

Peter and the Starcatcher is a Tony Award winning play with Music, about the origins of Peter Pan and several other characters such as Hook, Smee, and Tinkerbell. From marauding pirates and jungle tyrants to unwilling comrades and unlikely heroes, Peter and The Starcatcher utilizes storyteller theatre, and some clever stagecraft, to playfully explore the depths of greed and despair... and the bonds of friendship, duty and love.

ABOUT THE CHARITY

KiDS NEED MoRE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity dedicated to enhancing the lives of children and families coping with cancer and serious illness. They build a community of support and hope through peer mentoring, friendly visits, camp experiences, retreats, and daily events - believing that joy, fun, and friendship heals.

TICKETS

For tickets and pricing visit https://lighthousetheatrecompany.com/tickets - group rates available by calling 516-272-6597.

CREDITS

PRODUCTION TEAM:

  • Director: Tony Chiofalo
  • Producer: Kami Crary
  • Stage Manager: Alyssa Calabrese
  • Music Director: Joe Mankowski
  • Choreographer: Rebecca Richter
  • Tech Director: Rian Romeo
  • PR/Social: Kate Russo

CAST

  • The Orphans
  • Boy (peter): Stephen Anastasia
  • Prentiss: Calvin Zanetti
  • Ted: Christopher Connor

The British Subjects:

  • Lord Leonard Aster - Craig Boccia
  • Molly Aster - Jacklyn Lisi
  • Mrs. Bumbrake - Glen Beck
  • Captain Robert Falcon Scott - Glen McKay
  • Grempkin - Gerald Quigley

The Seafarers

  • The Black Stache: Giovanni Marine
  • Smee - Ray GoBes Jr.
  • Alf - AJ Martinez
  • Mack - Kayla Wrobel
  • Bill Slank - Mahi Singh
  • Sanchez - Julia Navarro
  • Greggors - Rebecca Richter

The Mollusks

  • Fighting Prawn - Gerald Quigley
  • Hawking Clam - Alyssa calabrese
  • Teacher - Kaity Boccia

Ensemble

  • Angelica Rivera
  • Hannah Mariani
  • Kami Crary



