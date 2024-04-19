Peter and the Starcatcher is a Tony Award winning play with Music, about the origins of Peter Pan and several other characters such as Hook, Smee, and Tinkerbell.
Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company to present the Tony-Award winning play, Peter and the Starcatcher, at Manes Studio Theatre in Lindenhurst, as its first fully-staged production, to raise money and awareness for Long Island nonprofit charity, Kids Need More.
Peter and the Starcatcher is a Tony Award winning play with Music, about the origins of Peter Pan and several other characters such as Hook, Smee, and Tinkerbell. From marauding pirates and jungle tyrants to unwilling comrades and unlikely heroes, Peter and The Starcatcher utilizes storyteller theatre, and some clever stagecraft, to playfully explore the depths of greed and despair... and the bonds of friendship, duty and love.
KiDS NEED MoRE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity dedicated to enhancing the lives of children and families coping with cancer and serious illness. They build a community of support and hope through peer mentoring, friendly visits, camp experiences, retreats, and daily events - believing that joy, fun, and friendship heals.
For tickets and pricing visit https://lighthousetheatrecompany.com/tickets - group rates available by calling 516-272-6597.
