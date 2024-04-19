Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company to present the Tony-Award winning play, Peter and the Starcatcher, at Manes Studio Theatre in Lindenhurst, as its first fully-staged production, to raise money and awareness for Long Island nonprofit charity, Kids Need More.

ABOUT THE PLAY

Peter and the Starcatcher is a Tony Award winning play with Music, about the origins of Peter Pan and several other characters such as Hook, Smee, and Tinkerbell. From marauding pirates and jungle tyrants to unwilling comrades and unlikely heroes, Peter and The Starcatcher utilizes storyteller theatre, and some clever stagecraft, to playfully explore the depths of greed and despair... and the bonds of friendship, duty and love.

ABOUT THE CHARITY

KiDS NEED MoRE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity dedicated to enhancing the lives of children and families coping with cancer and serious illness. They build a community of support and hope through peer mentoring, friendly visits, camp experiences, retreats, and daily events - believing that joy, fun, and friendship heals.

TICKETS

For tickets and pricing visit https://lighthousetheatrecompany.com/tickets - group rates available by calling 516-272-6597.

CREDITS

PRODUCTION TEAM:

Director: Tony Chiofalo

Producer: Kami Crary

Stage Manager: Alyssa Calabrese

Music Director: Joe Mankowski

Choreographer: Rebecca Richter

Tech Director: Rian Romeo

PR/Social: Kate Russo

CAST

The Orphans

Boy (peter): Stephen Anastasia

Prentiss: Calvin Zanetti

Ted: Christopher Connor

The British Subjects:

Lord Leonard Aster - Craig Boccia

Molly Aster - Jacklyn Lisi

Mrs. Bumbrake - Glen Beck

Captain Robert Falcon Scott - Glen McKay

Grempkin - Gerald Quigley

The Seafarers

The Black Stache: Giovanni Marine

Smee - Ray GoBes Jr.

Alf - AJ Martinez

Mack - Kayla Wrobel

Bill Slank - Mahi Singh

Sanchez - Julia Navarro

Greggors - Rebecca Richter

The Mollusks

Fighting Prawn - Gerald Quigley

Hawking Clam - Alyssa calabrese

Teacher - Kaity Boccia

Ensemble