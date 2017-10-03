Leslie Becker, James Moye, Brad Oscar, and More to Star in Industry Reading of 'Joan Crawford inÂ… Â“FLESH & BLOOD!'

'Joan Crawford in... "FLESH & BLOOD!"' will receive a special industry reading on October 18th, 2017, starring Leslie Becker, James Moye, and KLea Blackhurst with Brad Oscar.

In the play, written by Joe Major, Oscar-winner Joan Crawford returns to the big screen in FLESH & BLOOD! a never-before-seen film noir potboiler from 1955 that was so truly awful, the studio canceled its release. Yet Crawford's performance in this 62 year-old bomb is rumored to be "so transcendent" that it's like watching her perform the entire role "live"! Now, thanks to the Yesteryear Film Society's "theatrical" screening of this lost gem, film fans everywhere can finally see Crawford's masterful star turn as Beulah Drake, a New York City house frau who is left by her deadbeat husband to care for their hateful daughter, Trixie. Desperate to give her child a normal upbringing, Beulah unwittingly embezzles money from the Cajun mafia and must ultimately seek refuge within the seedy world of children's television!

"Joan Crawford in...."FLESH & BLOOD!" is produced by Wagon Wheel Productions and will be presented in one special industry reading on October 18th. The reading stars Leslie Becker (Bonnie and Clyde, Amazing Grace, Anything Goes); James Moye (Aladdin, On the 20th Century, Bullets Over Broadway); KLea Blackhurst (Hazel: Maid in America, Hello Dolly); Brad Oscar (Sweeney Todd, Something Rotten!, Big Fish, The Addams Family, The Producers); Mary Claire King (War Paint, Catch Me If You Can); with additional casting to be announced. Musical enhancements are by David John Madore (Carols for a Cure). Stage directions will be read by Chris Persichetti. Production Stage Manager will be Jason Brouillard. The incomparable Jeff Whiting (Young Frankenstein, Bullets Over Broadway, Big Fish, Scottsboro Boys) will be directing.







Seating is very limited.

Related Articles