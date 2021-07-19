Lesli Margherita, James Snyder, Will Swenson & More Play Singing Cats in Tonight's Episode of HOUSEBROKEN!

Broadway talent including Leslie Margherita, James Snyder, Will Swenson, and Amanda Green will play singing cats in tonight's all new episode of HOUSEBROKEN on Fox!

After Chief eats Jill's vibrator, he's taken to the vet where he ends up leading his own version of group therapy. Tabitha goes to live with The Gray One and learns she has to sing and dance if she wants to survive.

Meanwhile, Lindsay's constant lurking gets in the way of Shel's relationship with Darla in the all-new "Who's Going to the Vet?" episode of HOUSEBROKEN airing Monday, July 19 (9:01-9:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

See a Tweeted preview from the series here:

Are you ready to watch @catsthemusical - I mean, a new episode of #HouseBroken tonight? pic.twitter.com/InfRTcelYS - HouseBrokenFOX (@HouseBrokenFOX) July 19, 2021

An Olivier Award winner for her West End debut as Inez in ZORRO THE MUSICAL , Lesli Margherita made her Broadway debut originating the role of Mrs. Wormwood in MATILDA THE MUSICAL.

James Snyder's Broadway credits include IF/THEN, HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, IN TRANSIT, and CRY-BABY.

Swenson appeared in HAIR, WAITRESS, DISASTER!, LES MISERABLES, and more on Broadway.

Amanda Green is primarily known as a Broadway lyricist, with credits including HANDS ON A HARDBODY, BRING IT ON, and HIGH FIDELITY.

Featuring the voices of Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte, Clea DuVall, Nat Faxon, Sharon Horgan, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson and Jason Mantzoukas, animated comedy HOUSEBROKEN follows a group of neighborhood pets and stray animals as they work through their issues inside and outside their therapy group.