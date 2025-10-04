Lena Hall To Perform Acoustic Show in Westchester

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony Award winner, Grammy nominee, and Your Friends & Neighbors co-star Lena Hall will bring her raw, magnetic vocals to a unique performance and chat at the cozy Goodhouse Social Club called An Evening with Lena Hall: Music, Stories, and Supper at Goodhouse.

The A-Sides Acoustic Experience will take place on Sunday, October 12, at 6 p.m., featuring songs, stories, and a dining experience.

Lena Hall is a powerhouse performer known for her incredible Broadway roles, such as in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, which earned her a Tony Award, and her captivating presence on Apple TV+'s Your Friends & Neighbors, opposite Jon Hamm, Snowpiercer, and in the film Becks.

The evening will be a mix of performance with an interview sprinkled in throughout. The format is an offshoot of host Jon Chattman's popular A-Sides series, which debuted on Huffington Post in 2011 and ran for ten years. The series, which throughout the years featured everyone from Alice Cooper to Courtney Love to Imagine Dragons, has evolved into a live format in recent years throughout New York and Connecticut. This unique night promises to bring out the best stories and moments from Lena's career but will lean heavily on performance. Beetlejuice co-star Sophia Anne Caruso will start the show off.