Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lena Hall, Ruthie Ann Miles, Anika Larsen & More to Join STARS IN THE HOUSE FOR CLIMATE ACTION Concert

Lena Hall, Ruthie Ann Miles, Anika Larsen & More to Join STARS IN THE HOUSE FOR CLIMATE ACTION Concert

The concert will take place on Monday, January 23 at 9:30pm ET.

Jan. 05, 2023  

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley bring their hit series to The Green Room 42 for a special one-night-only Stars in the House for Climate Action to benefit the Broadway Green Alliance. The concert will take place on Monday, January 23 at 9:30pm ET and will welcome Broadway stars and sustainability champions for a night of music and action.

The concert is produced by Stars in the House and the Broadway Green Alliance and will feature Tony Award®-winner Lena Hall (Little Shop of Horrors, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Tony Award-winner Ruthie Ann Miles (Sweeney Todd, The King and I), Tony Award nominee Anika Larsen (Almost Famous), Tony Award nominee Beth Malone (Fun Home), Mara Davi (A Chorus Line), Jenn Gambatese (Mrs. Doubtfire), Tamar Greene (Hamilton), Ta-Tynisa Wilson (Hamilton), Laurel Harris (Jagged Little Pill), Alexandra Socha (Head Over Heels), company members from MJ The Musical, and more to be announced.

Tickets to attend the concert in-person or via livestream are available now at broadwaygreen.com/stars-in-the-house.

In addition to hit Broadway songs and behind-the-scenes stories, the event will provide critical action steps that audiences can take to combat the climate crisis. As with all Stars in the House events, the evening will combine music, community, and education to mobilize all of us toward a better, healthier, and more just future.

Jenn Gambatese, Anika Larsen, and Molly Braverman serve as creative producers on the event. David Katz serves as the technical advisor, and Lauren Mandras serves as the communications lead.

"Sometimes the stars (in the house) align and people come together to share their time and talents toward breathing more love into the world!" said Jenn Gambatese. "This is what it feels like to be partnering with Anika Larsen, Molly Braverman, Seth Rudetsky, and James Wesley as we put together this star-studded, in-person, and live-streamed concert. We all believe that when enough of us come together with inspired ideas and small actions wonderful things can happen for our planet."

"It feels wicked awesome to be partnering with my ole pal Gamby to put together a fun, fancy concert with Seth and James, who do these concerts better than anyone! The BGA has helped me go from feeling helpless and hopeless about my kids' planet, to feeling helpful and hopeful, and I want to spread that optimism! Oh, and raise some money, because Molly Braverman and the BGA do all their work on a shoestring budget, and they need our help!" said Anika Larsen.

For more information visit broadwaygreen.com and starsinthehouse.com.




Related Stories
Watch: Ardolino, Niemann & Wong Star in RANKED Music Video Photo
Watch: Ardolino, Niemann & Wong Star in RANKED Music Video
Watch the new music video for for the song “Eye on the Prize,” featuring Amber Ardolino, JJ Niemann, and Alex Wong from the new musical Ranked.
Video: THE WIZ Celebrates 48th Anniversary- Watch Original Stars Reunite! Photo
Video: THE WIZ Celebrates 48th Anniversary- Watch Original Stars Reunite!
BroadwayWorld is celebrating 48 years of The Wiz with a very special flashback to BroadwayWorld's 2014 concert, BWW Visits Oz, at which stars of the original production reunited onstage at Joe's Pub. Watch below as André De Shields, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Ken Page and special guest Olivia Elease Hardy (Kimberly Akimbo) perform songs from the show!
OHIO STATE MURDERS to Play Final Performance This Month Photo
OHIO STATE MURDERS to Play Final Performance This Month
Ohio State Murders will play its final performance on Sunday, January 15, 2023. See how to purchase tickets and more.
Broadway Actor Michael John McGann Passes Away at 70 Photo
Broadway Actor Michael John McGann Passes Away at 70
Broadway actor Michael John McGann has passed away at age 70. McGann's most recent acting credit was The Resident Acting Company's Sonnets For An Old Century. Read more about McGann's life and career.

More Hot Stories For You


PETER PAN GOES WRONG Will Open on Broadway This SpringPETER PAN GOES WRONG Will Open on Broadway This Spring
January 5, 2023

Peter Pan Goes Wrong, from the team that brought us The Play That Goes Wrong, is coming to Broadway this season! See who's in the cast, how to purchase tickets and more.
Sonya Balsara Joins ALADDIN as Jasmine Beginning Next WeekSonya Balsara Joins ALADDIN as Jasmine Beginning Next Week
January 5, 2023

Disney’s hit musical Aladdin will welcome Sonya Balsara to the company as Jasmine beginning Thursday, January 19. Aladdin marks Balsara’s Broadway debut, though she played the role on Broadway for several weeks last fall. 
Now Hiring: Choreographer, Marketing Manager and More - BroadwayWorld ClassifiedsNow Hiring: Choreographer, Marketing Manager and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds
January 5, 2023

This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 1/5/2023 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.
Wake Up With BWW 1/5: HADESTOWN Becomes Longest-Running Show at the Walter Kerr, and More!Wake Up With BWW 1/5: HADESTOWN Becomes Longest-Running Show at the Walter Kerr, and More!
January 5, 2023

Top stories include Hadestown becoming the longest-running show at the Walter Kerr Theatre, and The Lion King having the highest-grossing week in Broadway history! Plus, James Marsden reveals he has his sights on Broadway, and more!
Harvey Fierstein Gifts $250,000 Matching Grant To Tony-Winning La MaMa Experimental Theatre ClubHarvey Fierstein Gifts $250,000 Matching Grant To Tony-Winning La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club
January 4, 2023

La MaMa ETC has announced a $250,000 matching grant from the actor and playwright Harvey Fierstein, one of La MaMa's most beloved and iconic artists, to help complete the renovation and historic restoration of La MaMa's landmark building at 74 East 4th Street.  The gift was announced by Mary Fulham, La MaMa's Managing Director.  
share