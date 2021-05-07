Lena Hall, Blair Brown, Ben Feldman and More to Star in Livestreamed Works by Zakiyyah Alexander, Mando Alvarado & Others

Having raised over $350,000 to date in support of arts organizations and other charities across the country impacted by the COVID-19 virus through 48 major live-streamed events and additional auxiliary programming, Play-PerView has announced programming and casting for six upcoming events through July 10th.

On Saturday, May 22nd at 7:00pm EST, Play-PerView will live stream AYA or Dear Lover by Fernanda Coppel (King Liz, "How To Get Away With Murder"). Directed by Estefania Fadul, this production will feature Raul Castillo ("Looking," "Atypical"), Tina Huang ("Rizzoli & Isles," "Arrow"), and Roxana Ortega ("The Casagrandes," "American Vandal"). In AYA or Dear Lover, Luis Diaz is in a dark place. His career is stagnant, he's suffering from a deep depression, and his wife of ten years has just left him, so he decides to... take a vacation to an Ayahuasca retreat in the Amazonian jungle in order to escape his problems! However: every time he drinks Ayahuasca, he's confronted with his troubles in a way he's never experienced. Will Luis choose to continue to take his medicine and heal? Or will he go back home and be miserable forever?? Following its initial presentation, the production will be available on-demand through May 26th. This reading will benefit NAMI: National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Then, on Saturday, June 5th at 7:00pm EST, Play-PerView will present How to Raise a Freeman by Zakiyyah Alexander (The Good Muslim). Featuring Jon Chaffin (Blindspotting, "The Haves and The Have Nots"), Aric Floyd ("Versus," "Ballers"), Emmy Award nominee Karla Mosley ("Guiding Light," "The Bold and The Beautiful"), Brandon Scott ("Dead To Me," "13 Reasons Why"), DeSean Terry ("The Morning Show," "Southland"), and Nick Unger, the production will be directed by Susan Dalian. In How to Raise a Freeman, a drama about living while Black in America, how does a family teach their teenage son to stay alive when a Black man is killed by police every 28 hours? Following its initial presentation, the production will be available on-demand through June 9th. Proceeds from this presentation will benefit JusticeLA: Fighting the L.A. County Jail Expansion.

Next, on Sunday, June 6th at 7:00pm EST, Play-PerView will present a reunion of USA's beloved comedy series "Royal Pains" with series creator/executive producer Andrew Lenchewski and writer/director/executive producer Michael Rauch in HouseCall: A "Royal Pains" Reunion. Joining them will be series stars Mark Feuerstein (What Women Want, "The Baby-Sitters Club"), Paulo Costanzo ("Designated Survivor," "The Night Of"), Reshma Shetty ("Blindspot," "She-Ra and the Princesses of Power"), Brooke D'Orsay ("Grace and Frankie," "Drop Dead Diva"), Ben Shenkman (The Trial of the Chicago 7, "Billions"), Campbell Scott ("House of Cards," Old Vic's A Christmas Carol), Jill Flint ("The Night Shift," "Bull"), Meredith Hagner ("Search Party," "Disenchantment"), Sarah Mezzanotte ("Blue Bloods," "Law & Order: SVU"), Zachary Hernandez ("Monsterland," "The Deuce"), Anthony Pierini (Alex Strangelove, Mary Poppins), John Hans Tester ("The Man In The High Castle," "Hunters"), Laura Lanza, and Ivan Quintanilla ("Gotham," "Allegiance"). This exclusive event, produced in partnership with ATX Television Festival, will feature a live-streamed reading of the series finale "Uninterrupted" followed by a moderated discussion and Q&A for the audience led by Emmy-winning TV legend Henry Winkler ("Barry"). Following this presentation, HouseCall: A "Royal Pains" Reunion will be available on-demand until June 13th. Proceeds from this event will benefit Feeding America.

On Saturday, June 12th at 7:00pm EST, Play-PerView will present Dianne Nora's Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Living Document in collaboration with Chicago's A Red Orchid Theatre. Featuring Tony Award winner Blair Brown (Copenhagen, "Orange Is the New Black"), Sadieh Rifai (Netflix's "Easy," "Patriot"), Karen Aldridge (Matilda, "Fargo"), Kirsten Fitzgerald (Widows, "Sirens"), Sara Sevigny ("Empire"), Esteban Andres Cruz (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven, "Chicago Fire"), Fawzia Mirza ("Chicago Fire"), Delia Kropp ("Work in Progress"), and a??Cheryl Lynn Bruce (Stranger Than Fiction, The Grapes of Wrath), this production will be helmed by Kristina Valada-Viars. In Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Living Document, Justice Ruth convenes a female and non-binary chorus of nine to tell the story of her life through scenes, stories, and standup, showcasing her enduring legacy as an activist, jurist, and icon. Spanning ninety years of history, Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Living Document offers a closer look at one of the most revered and reviled figures in modern American life. Following its initial presentation, the production will be available on-demand through June 16th. Proceeds from this reading will benefit the ACLU and A Red Orchid Theatre

Then, on Saturday, June 26th at 7:30pm EST, Play-PerView will stream a performance of Four Chords and A Gun by "The Big Bang Theory" and "Speechless" star John Ross Bowie. This production will star Michael Cassady ("The O.C.," Army of The Dead), Emmy Award nominee Ben Feldman ("Superstore," "Mad Men"), Emmy Award nominee Brendan Hunt ("Ted Lasso," "Key & Peele"), Tony Award winner Lena Hall (Hedwig and The Angry Inch, "Snowpiercer"), Golden Globe nominee Justin Kirk (HBO's "Angels In America," "Weeds") a??and Bobby Conte Thornton (Company, A Bronx Tale) under the direction of Jessica Hanna. 40 years ago, Phil Spector made The Ramones a legend and destroyed the band. In Four Chords and a Gun, an intense black comedy based on exhaustive research, the notorious punk band records 1979's End of the Century in an infamous session that sparks both personal tensions among the group's members and violent struggles with the volatile Spector. By turns sexy, gritty, dangerous, and hilarious, Four Chords and a Gun reveals the real-life drama behind the making of the world's greatest punk album. Following its initial stream, the production will be available on-demand through June 30th. Proceeds from this event will benefit Food on Foot.

Finally, on Saturday, July 10th at 7:00pm EST, Play-PerView will live-cast Living and Breathing. Written by Mando Alvarado ("Vida," "Greenleaf") and directed by Jerry Ruiz (Mala Hierba, Basílica), Living and Breathing will feature Thomas Mejia, Garrett Mercer, Jose Perez (We Need To Talk About Kevin, "Person of Interest"), and Johnathan Tchaikovsky (The Wolf of Wall Street, "Bull"). In Living and Breathing, when Todd purchases a 'living sculpture,' the controversial piece of art causes a rift with his old college friends Michael and Jeremy that leads to a hilarious and incendiary examination of the nature of their lifelong bond through a conversation about race, friendship, and art in today's America. Following its initial presentation, the production will be available on-demand through July 14th. Proceeds from this presentation will benefit RAICES - Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services.

Virtual tickets starting at just $5.00 are available at www.Play-PerView.com. For additional information on these and future events, visit www.Play-PerView.com or follow @Play_PerView on Twitter and @PlayPer_View on Instagram for updates, trivia, contests, and more!