Len Cariou and Donna McKechnie Have Joined BroadwayCon 2020 Mainstage Lineup

BroadwayCon will host exclusive Star Interviews with Len Cariou and Donna McKechnie. On Friday, January 24, at 6:45 PM, McKechnie will take to the MainStage for an exclusive interview reflecting on her extensive career, including the 45th anniversary of her Tony Award-winning performance in A Chorus Line.

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, attendees are also invited to attend Cariou's MainStage interview moderated by Charles Wright, president of Drama Desk, on Saturday, January 25, at 5:30 p.m. Tickets for BroadwayCon are available now at BroadwayCon.com/register.

Since 2016, BroadwayCon has been the premier fan convention for all things Broadway. Highlights from previous years include show spotlights with the casts of Hamilton (2016, 2017), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (2019), Mean Girls (2019), and Dear Evan Hansen (2017), reunions with the original casts of RENT (2016), and In The Heights (2018), performances by Sara Bareilles (2016, Waitress), Jenn Colella (2016, Come From Away), Christy Altomare (2017, Anastasia), surprise appearances by Lin-Manuel Miranda (2017) and Kristin Chenoweth (2019), and so much more.

The BroadwayCon 2020 Schedule can be found at BroadwayCon.com/schedule and the special guest lineup can be found at BroadwayCon.com/guests.

