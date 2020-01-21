Len Cariou and Donna McKechnie Have Joined BroadwayCon 2020 Mainstage Lineup
BroadwayCon will host exclusive Star Interviews with Len Cariou and Donna McKechnie. On Friday, January 24, at 6:45 PM, McKechnie will take to the MainStage for an exclusive interview reflecting on her extensive career, including the 45th anniversary of her Tony Award-winning performance in A Chorus Line.
Celebrating the 40th anniversary of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, attendees are also invited to attend Cariou's MainStage interview moderated by Charles Wright, president of Drama Desk, on Saturday, January 25, at 5:30 p.m. Tickets for BroadwayCon are available now at BroadwayCon.com/register.
Since 2016, BroadwayCon has been the premier fan convention for all things Broadway. Highlights from previous years include show spotlights with the casts of Hamilton (2016, 2017), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (2019), Mean Girls (2019), and Dear Evan Hansen (2017), reunions with the original casts of RENT (2016), and In The Heights (2018), performances by Sara Bareilles (2016, Waitress), Jenn Colella (2016, Come From Away), Christy Altomare (2017, Anastasia), surprise appearances by Lin-Manuel Miranda (2017) and Kristin Chenoweth (2019), and so much more.
The BroadwayCon 2020 Schedule can be found at BroadwayCon.com/schedule and the special guest lineup can be found at BroadwayCon.com/guests.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
The Public Theater took to Twitter to announced that their production of The Truth Has Changed, which was part of their Under The Radar Festival, has ... (read more)
VIDEO: Theatre Student Performs THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA As Both Christine And The Phantom
Sing for us, our angel of music! Abby Seim, who studies musical theatre at Viterbo University, recently took to the stage to perform a song from Broad... (read more)
Oh, What a Beautiful Broadway Run- OKLAHOMA! Cast Reflects on Final Performance
In 1943, a brand new musical from new composing team Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein astounded the world and changed Broadway forever. In 2019, ... (read more)
Josh Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr., and More Will Voice Characters on CENTRAL PARK, New Series From Apple TV+
Apple TV+ has announced a new animated musical comedy, called Central Park, which will include the voices of some Broadway favorites!... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Be Profiled on New Apple TV+ Documentary Series DEAR...
A new documentary series on Apple TV+ will profile Broadway favorite Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more!... (read more)
Photo Flash: The Company of DIANA On Broadway Heads Into Rehearsals
The cast of the upcoming musical DIANA gathered today for their first day of rehearsal for the show's upcoming Broadway run.... (read more)