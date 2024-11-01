Lea Salonga Releases New Holiday Album 'Sounding Joy'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Award winning actress, singer, and Disney legend Lea Salonga releases her new holiday album Sounding Joy. This will be Salonga’s 14th album, and her first holiday record in two decades. The much anticipated studio release includes classic Christmas songs that Lea reimagined in her own voice, and introduces new original songs. The festive album promises to wrap listeners into the holiday spirit.

Sounding Joy features 12 beautifully crafted tracks that blend beloved holiday classics with new, original songs, all while showcasing Salonga’s perfect pitch and heartfelt vocals. This album promises to capture the magic and spirit of the holiday season, reimagining timeless favorites while introducing listeners to new seasonal hits. The album also features a duet with American Idol star Clay Aiken. In support of the album, Salonga will be making stops in San Francisco, San Diego, Northridge, Scottsdale, and New York, giving fans the opportunity to experience Sounding Joy and her iconic voice live.

About Lea Salonga:

Lea Salonga is best known for her Tony Award Winning role in Miss Saigon. In addition to Tony, she has won the Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Theater World Awards, Time100 Impact Award from Time Magazine, and the Gold Legend Award from Gold House. Most recently, Lea starred in the West End production of Stephen Sondheim’s musical revue, Old Friends, and as Aurora in Here Lies Love on Broadway, which she also produced.

Lea was also the first Asian to play Eponine in the musical Les Misérables on Broadway and returned to the show as Fantine in the 2006 revival. Fans of all ages recognize Lea as the singing voice of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin and Fa Mulan for Mulan and Mulan II. For her portrayal of the beloved princesses, the Walt Disney Company bestowed her with the honor of “Disney Legend.” She has released 14 albums and toured all over the globe, performing sold-out concerts in landmark venues. Salonga’s talents extend to the screen, where she can be seen on MAX’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin and Sony’s Yellow Rose and heard on Netflix’s Centaurworld and FX’s Little Demon.