Photos: Steppenwolf Celebrates Opening Night of WINDFALL
Windfall stars Alana Arenas, Glenn Davis and Jon Michael Hill, and more.
Steppenwolf Theatre Company is presenting Windfall by Academy Award-winning ensemble member Tarell Alvin McCraney, directed by Awoye Timpo, playing through May 31, 2026 in Steppenwolf’s Ensemble Theater. Check out photos from inside opening night below!
Windfall reunites ensemble members Alana Arenas, Glenn Davis and Jon Michael Hill, who starred in Steppenwolf’s Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Purpose, joined by ensemble member Namir Smallwood, direct from his Broadway turn in Bug. Rounding out the cast, Steppenwolf welcomes Esco Jouléy (Dying for Sex) and Michael Potts (The Wire, The Piano Lesson–Broadway), both in their Steppenwolf debuts.
This is a story about money. Don’t let them fool you otherwise. When a Chicago father loses his child in a clash with the police, he is visited by three strangers who advise him to take the city’s cash settlement, relocate and forget his grief – or else remain, haunted by memories of the world his child fought so hard to protect. This lyrical world premiere is a vital and timely look at the spirit of activism set against the most indifferent system of them all: the almighty dollar.
Photo Credit: Kyle Flubacker
The cast of Windfall includes ensemble members Jon Michael Hill and Namir Smallwood, Esco Jouléy, Michael Potts and ensemble members Alana Arenas and Glenn Davis
Ensemble member Jon Michael Hill, playwright/ensemble member Tarell Alvin McCraney, ensemble member Namir Smallwood, Esco Jouléy, director Awoye Timpo, Michael Potts and ensemble members Alana Arenas and Glenn Davis
The Windfall creative team includes Jaquita Ta'le, Awoye Timpo, Jeffrey Steele, Marie Ramirez Downing, Andrew Boyce, Willow James, Mahmoud Khan, Bryar Barborka and Emmerich Mager
Windfall understudies Willie B. Goodson, Robert Hunter Bry, Melissa DuPrey, Jalyn Greene, DeMorris Burrows and Bryan Nicholas Carter
Executive Director E. Brooke Flanagan, playwright/ensemble member Tarell Alvin McCraney, Artistic Director Audrey Francis, Board Chair Keating Crown and Artistic Director Glenn Davis
Director Awoye Timpo and playwright/ensemble member Tarell Alvin McCraney
Ensemble member Jon Michael Hill
Ensemble members Celeste M. Cooper and Namir Smallwood
Bisa Peyankov, Suzanne Petri and ensemble member Yasen Peyankov
Suzanne Petri and ensemble member Robert Breuler
Board Chair Keating Crown, Caroline Crown and Board Members Nora Daley and Helen Zell