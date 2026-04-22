Video: CHESS Star Nicholas Christopher Stuns with 'Endgame' Finale

Broadway's newest heartthrob Nicholas Christopher is bringing the heat and winning hearts in the smash-hit revival of Chess. In recent weeks, Nick's performance has become an object of interest on social media, as video of his impressive, 20-second note during the number, "Endgame" has begun draw attention.

In newly released video from inside the Imperial Theatre, Nicholas proves his chops in the live setting, flawlessly executing the astonishing feat along with the rest of the song's finale, backed by stars Lea Michele, Hannah Cruz, and the show's company.

Check out his performance here:

About Chess

Chess is currently playing at Broadway's Imperial Theatre, with tickets now on sale through September 13, 2026. The production currently stars Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit, Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominee Lea Michele, and Nicholas Christopher, and features Hannah Cruz, Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham, Bradley Dean, and Tony Award nominee Sean Allan Krill.

The ensemble includes Kyla Bartholomeusz, Daniel Beeman, Shavey Brown, Emma Degerstedt, Casey Garvin, Adam Halpin, David Paul Kidder, Sarah Michele Lindsey, Michael Milkanin, Aleksandr Ivan Pevec, Aliah James, Sydney Jones, Sean MacLaughlin, Sarah Meahl, Ramone Nelson, Fredric Rodriguez Odgaard, Michael Olaribigbe, Katerina Papacostas, Samantha Pollino, Adam Roberts, Regine Sophia, and Katie Webber.

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