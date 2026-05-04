Joshua Henry Opens Up About 'Pain' of Being an Artist After Missing Son's Soccer Game

Joshua Henry is opening up about the difficult balance of fatherhood and being a Broadway performer. In a new Instagram post, the Ragtime star opened up about the "pain" he felt when one of his children was disappointed to find out he would miss their soccer game in order to rest for "one of the biggest artistic days" in his career.

In a heartfelt caption, Henry stated that "the pursuit of Dreams has a heavy price tag," as he misses out on milestone moments with his family and friends. He cites his son's disappointment that he will not be at his soccer game as a recent example.

"There is no answer in those moments. Just a well of tears and a tighter embrace before the minivan drives away. Sometimes, it’s healthy to just sit in the Ache and not try to rush to an answer."

The post received comments of support from stars like Caissie Levy, Cheyenne Jackson, Ana Gasteyer, Kristin Chenoweth, Donna Murphy, Mandy Gonzalez, and more.

Henry went on to remind other artists that they are not alone as they navigate the industry as a parent.

"To every artist blessed enough to feel life’s beauty and pain as you pursue.. know you’re not alone. It’s hard but I’m grateful for this growth moment. Allowing myself to feel it all."

Joshua Henry received critical acclaim for his performance as Coalhouse Walker in Ragtime on Broadway. His other credits include Into the Woods, Shuffle Along, Violet, Waitress, Carousel, The Scottsboro Boys, and more.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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