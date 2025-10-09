Lea Michele Remembers Marin Mazzie with 1997 RAGTIME Halloween Tribute

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Lea Michele is honoring the late Marin Mazzie on her birthday with backstage photos from Ragtime in 1997. The upcoming Chess star took to social media to share photos of herself dressed up as Mazzie as 'Mother' for Halloween.

"Recently found these photos of Marin and I from 1997 backstage at Ragtime when I dressed up as her for Halloween. Thinking about her the most today," she captioned the post.

Mazzie tragically passed away on September 13, 2018 after a three-year battle with ovarian cancer.

Michele and Mazzie starred together in the original production of Ragtime, with Michele playing 'The Little Girl.' They can be seen in Mother's signature white dress and floral hat, both holding their own parasols.

The original Broadway production of Ragtime opened on January 18, 1998, at the Ford Center for the Performing Arts (now the Lyric Theatre) and played for 834 performances. The show received 14 Tony Award nominations and won for Best Book of a Musical (Terrence McNally), Best Original Score (Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens), Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Audra McDonald) and Best Orchestrations (William David Brohn).



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas