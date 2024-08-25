Lea Michele Announces Birth of Baby Girl

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lea Michele has revealed that she has given birth to her second child, a baby girl named Emory Sol Reich.

"Our hearts are so full," wrote Michele in the caption.

BroadwayWorld reported in March, Michele and her husband Zandy Reich were expecting their second baby, and it was revealed to be a girl in May. Lea and Zandy began dating in 2017, tied the knot in California in 2019, and welcomed their first baby in 2020.

About Lea Michele

Lea Michele is best known for her performance as "Rachel Berry" on the critically acclaimed, Golden Globe, Grammy, and SAG award-winning FOX television series Glee. She has been nominated for an Emmy, a SAG Award, and multiple Golden Globes. The GLEE Cast recordings have sold over 10 million singles and garnered over 20 top 40 US Billboard Hot 100 hits.

Lea released her debut album 'Louder' in March of 2014, marketing her step into her career as a solo artist with an incredible vocally-driven record. The album debuted at No. 1 on iTunes and in the Top 5 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart. That same year, Lea added best-selling author to her resume when she released her first book, "Brunette Ambition", which was a NY Times Best Seller. She released her second book, "You First," the following year. She also starred IN THE DARK Ryan Murphy comedy SCREAM QUEENS on FOX.